Imran slams 'surrender' of civil authority in Bahawalnagar – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lashed out at the civil administration over the recent confrontation in Bahawalnagar between police and military personnel, accusing the former of surrendering to the latter as IGP of Punjab and the Viceroy, an apparent reference to the interior. Minister Mohsin Naqvi had apologized for the torture inflicted on the police officers.

Speaking to reporters at Adiala jail after a hearing, the PTI founder described the Bahawalnagar incident as a reflection of the law of the jungle and said the powerful had beaten up policemen and then also demanded excuses. The viceroy, he added, followed the instructions and called the personnel of the two brother forces.

[However] a brother does not deserve such treatment, Mr Khan said. He also accused the establishment of being behind the conviction of his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The ex-prime minister claimed that since he cited powerful elements at the last hearing, the prison service had erected a glass wall to contain him.

IHC wants to close the encryption case as soon as possible

It is worth mentioning that the temporary courtroom in the prison community hall has been restructured and the administration has increased the height of the dividing walls to nine feet.

Initially, there was no partition and the room was divided into three parts. One is for Mr Khan and his legal team, the second is for journalists and the third is for the general public.

Digit hearing

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday said the court would decide the appeals against the conviction of Mr Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the encryption case on as soon as possible.

Earlier, an IHC division bench comprising Justice Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb resumed hearing on the appeals.

Advocate Salman Safdar, counsel for Mr. Khan, had concluded his arguments on Tuesday.

FIA Special Prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah began his arguments on Wednesday.

Justice Farooq asked him to be brief and avoid repetition.

He remarked: “We want to close the deal as soon as possible.

Further hearing in the matter was adjourned to April 23.

Published in Dawn, April 18, 2024

Published in Dawn, April 18, 2024

