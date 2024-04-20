Dominance of Chinese exports: what you need to know

Chinese car shipments to overseas markets have increased fivefold over the past four years. Its solar panels dominate global markets. Even exports in labor-intensive sectors like furniture manufacturing, which China was expected to lose to lower-wage countries, are on the rise.

American and European leaders are increasingly making it clear that a flood of Chinese exports is flooding their markets. Developing countries like India and Brazil are joining in to start limiting purchases from China. Rich and poor countries alike fear that many of their factories will be forced to close, unable to compete with China's newer, more automated factories.

But China's manufacturing sector is so strong that it will be difficult to counter the export surge. China is already installing more factory robots than the rest of the world combined. China's low-cost supply chains produce almost every part imaginable. And Xi Jinping, the country's top leader, is pushing the country's banks to lend more money to build even more factories.

At the same time, Chinese companies are finding ways around Western trade barriers. They divide shipments into small packages that are low enough in value to be exempt from customs duties. Chinese companies have increased exports to the West via indirect routes to Southeast Asia and Mexico, avoiding tariffs on goods coming directly from China.