Texans in the House of Representatives are divided on aid to Ukraine and Israel
WASHINGTON The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed a law on foreign military and civilian aid, which was the subject of tortured negotiations during which two Texas Republicans led the opposing camps.
The House voted on four bills. Three of them will collectively provide nearly $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Another sanctions American adversaries and demands that TikTok be sold to its Chinese owner.
Most centrist Republicans and Democrats have touted the legislation as essential to protecting U.S. interests and stability abroad. Hardline conservatives, however, lamented the extension of aid measures to other countries before strengthening security at the US-Mexico border.
U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, an Austin Republican, was one of the strongest supporters of the foreign aid legislation. He chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is a firm believer in massive investments in U.S. defense and alliances. He criticized the Biden administration for botching the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he said emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.
On the other end of the Republican spectrum, Chip Roy, another Austin Republican and political chairman of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, fought the legislation for weeks. Roy tried to use his seat on the House Rules Committee, which decides how bills are debated in the House, to stop the bill on Thursday. But that effort failed after Democrats on the committee advanced the bills.
All Texas Democrats and nine Republicans were among the 311 members who voted in favor of aid to Ukraine. Republican Representatives Keith Self, Randy Weber, Beth Van Duyne, Roger Williams, August Pfluger, Troy Nehls, Morgan Luttrell, Ronny Jackson, Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Monica De La Cruz, Michael Cloud, Brian Babin, Jodey Arrington and Roy all have voted against the bill on Ukraine.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the upper chamber would likely vote on the bills Tuesday.
From the House of Representatives on Saturday, McCaul said a failure to defend Ukraine would only embolden Chinese President Xi Jinping to invade Taiwan, a key U.S. ally in Asia. The urgency for legislation to help Israel has also intensified after Iran launched drone strikes on Israeli soil last week in retaliation for the attack. bombing of Iranian embassy building in Syria.
These dictators, including North Korea, are all linked to each other. We cannot separate them. We don't choose our enemies, they choose us, McCaul said. I often think of the blood and treasure that could have been saved if we had stopped Hitler sooner. We now face the same opportunity.
McCaul also referenced his father who served in World War II.
As we deliberate on this vote, you must ask yourself this question: Am I Chamberlain or Churchill? McCaul said.
McCaul sponsored the TikTok sanctions and legislation. The House passed a similar bill targeting TikTok last month. The version included in the Saturday package was largely the same, but gave TikTok more time to find a non-Chinese buyer.
Roy and other radical conservatives, however, are reluctant to engage in costly and protracted conflicts abroad. They argued that Congress should focus the nation's limited resources on defending its own borders.
“We are being told that we must continue to finance a war in Ukraine before the U.S. border is secure,” Roy said at a news conference. press conference at the Capitol THURSDAY. “Well, not on our watch. We're going to do everything we can to stop this stupid capitulation by Republican leaders.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican of Louisiana, has already been skeptical about continuing aid to Ukraine. Members of the right wing of his party have repeatedly threatened to oust him from the presidency if he moves forward on the bill. But after increasing pressure from the White House, congressional Democrats and Senate Republicans and in the wake of Iranian strikes against Israel, Johnson vigorously supported the legislation.
“History judges us for what we do. We are in critical times right now,” Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday. “Frankly speaking, I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than send American boys.
Several progressive Democrats opposed the Israel aid bill, insisting on measures to ensure the money does not contribute to inhumane treatment of Palestinians.
We have all witnessed the tragedy in Gaza. We have seen how Prime Minister Netanyahu's government used American weapons to kill indiscriminately and cause famine. More than 25,000 women and children died, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, said on the House floor. We have to decide what we are going to do about it. Are we going to participate in this carnage or not?
Castro serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee with McCaul. Other members who voted against the Israel aid bill included U.S. Reps. Greg Casar, Al Green and Lloyd Doggett. They all voted for the other foreign aid and national security bills.
Nehls and Roy also voted against the Israel aid bill.
The House also voted Saturday on the Ending Border Disasters Act, a slimmed-down version of the Republican border bill passed last year that hard-liners said was the bare minimum for border disaster legislation. border security. But the bill required a two-thirds majority and failed Saturday without Democratic support.
Roy denounced the bill as intended solely to sweeten the deal on foreign aid legislation, even though it had no real chance of success.
The Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives is seeking to pass a rule to pass nearly $100 billion in foreign aid – while there is no doubt that dangerous criminals, terrorists and fentanyl are crossing our border. The border vote in this package is a watered-down and dangerous cover-up vote, Roy published on social networks Wednesday. I will oppose it.
