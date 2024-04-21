Satisfaction with Jokowi's performance still high





Jakarta: The latest survey of Indonesian political indicators notes that President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) approval rating tends to be high. Public satisfaction with the chef's performance reached 77.2 percent. “Pak Jokowi's approval is still above 77 percent, which is quite a high figure,” said leading researcher of Indonesian political indicators Burhanuddin Muhtadi while releasing a virtual survey titled “Perception of public on law enforcement, presidential election conflicts at the Constitutional Court and current post-presidential election issues,” Sunday, April 21, 2024. Meanwhile, the dissatisfied public reached 22 percent Respondents who did not. not responded reached 0.8 percent Burhanuddin said that the public satisfaction figure was relatively high because Jokowi is actually facing various problems, including the separation of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP). “, 77.2 percent is not a small number in the midst of many issues, starting with economic issues, including political ones, due to the division between the PDI-P and Pak Jokowi,” Burhanuddin said. Apart from this, continued Burhanuddin, the satisfaction percentage is stagnating. This looks at the data before the elections on February 14, 2024, which was 78.6 percent and after that, from February 17 to 19, 2024, it was 76.6 percent. “Even though the president's approval was down from before the election, before the presidential election, from 78 to 76 percent in mid-February, in early April, there was a slight increase, but we tendency to say that it was stagnating,” he explained. . The Indonesian Political Indicators Survey was conducted on April 4-5, 2024. The survey was conducted by telephone by surveyors involving 1,201 respondents. The methodology used is simple random sampling. The survey's margin of error is approximately 2.9 percent and the confidence level is 95 percent.

