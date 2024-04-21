China braces for historic floods as heavy rain threatens Guangdong province





Much of central Guangdong is on alert due to weather conditions, with the national weather agency forecasting significant storms in coastal areas through Sunday evening and into Monday.

Authorities have stepped up disaster preparations in response to the heavy rains, and state media said on Sunday that severe flooding “seen about once a century” was expected to devastate parts of southern China. Since Thursday, torrential downpours have hit large parts of Guangdong province, causing water levels to rise in the Pearl River Delta, China's industrial hub. Much of central Guangdong is on alert due to weather conditions, with the national weather agency forecasting significant storms in coastal areas through Sunday evening and into Monday. CCTV, the state broadcaster, captured aerial footage on Sunday showing murky floodwaters in some towns reaching almost street level, submerging low-lying structures and leaving a tall pagoda protruding from the river. According to CCTV, which cites the provincial hydrology office, three areas in the Bei River basin “are said to experience flooding observed about once a century… due to the impact of heavy rainfall.” According to CCTV, the areas would be affected by flooding of up to 5.8 meters (19 feet) above the alert level from Monday morning. He said similar floods that occur every 50 years would occur in several other places. One of the most populated regions in China is the Pearl River Delta, where Guangdong alone is home to almost 127 million people. No immediate reports of casualties or widespread evacuations were received. According to CCTV, authorities in Guangdong have launched a level three emergency response, which is the penultimate level of a four-tier system. On Sunday evening, heavy downpours were also forecast in parts of neighboring Jiangxi and Fujian provinces. Extreme weather is nothing new to China, but in recent years the country has experienced record temperatures, devastating floods and oppressive droughts. Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and powerful due to climate change caused by human-released greenhouse gases, with China the world's largest emitter. (With contributions from the agency)

