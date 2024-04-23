Politics
American friend praises Xi's respect for 39-year bail
When asked what contributed to President Xi Jinping's friendship with him over the past 39 years, Luca Berrone, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Sister States of Iowa and American businessman experienced, responded with one word: “Respect”.
In 1985, Xi, then secretary of the Chinese Communist Party committee from Zhengding in Hebei province, led a five-person delegation to Iowa for a two-week visit.
Berrone helped organize the delegation's program and said he was the first person Xi met on his trip to Iowa.
“In his life, I was a nobody in 1985. I happened to be the person who organized a trip, who took him everywhere and took the time to explain things to him,” Berrone told China Daily in Beijing.
They accompanied each other during these two weeks to visit farms, feed suppliers and grain processing companies, which, according to him, “was a great way to dialogue, exchange information and 'learn from each other'.
“There are a lot of things about China that fascinated me and a lot of things that fascinated them about Iowa and the United States.”
Xi and Berrone first met in 2012 in Beijing, when Xi was vice president.
“I didn't see him for 27 years, but I think 27 years later he still respected me, to the point where he not only remembered my name, but he mentioned it.”
When it comes to respect, it takes two to tango. Berrone attributed his respect for Xi to “what he has done for China” over the past decade and honoring the commitments he has made.
Their most recent reunion took place in San Francisco in November during Xi's visit to the United States, when Xi met briefly with him and other representatives dedicated to bilateral friendship.
During the meeting, Xi recalled the details of his trip in 1985, how he enjoyed visiting and meeting Berrone's 4-month-old son for the first time in 1985 in the central town of Muscatine.
Xi is “a great person and a good friend who managed to remember my contact information,” and that made these experiences so meaningful, Berrone added.
In San Francisco, Xi unveiled plans to invite a total of 50,000 young Americans for visits and exchanges in China over the next five years.
Berrone said one of Xi's contributions was “the spirit of cooperation, citizen diplomacy and learning and caring about the culture and habits of others.”
With next year marking the 40th anniversary of the 1985 trip, Berrone said he hopes there will be a big celebration. “It’s amazing to me that (almost) 40 years have gone by, gone by so fast,” he said with a laugh.
Berrone came to China last week with the second delegation from Muscatine High School, which he said “is a great testament to the success” of the first in January, given the very short time since then and the relatively small population. small of Muscatine a town of approximately 25,000 inhabitants.
“Above all, we need to build bridges, not walls. We need to pay less attention to these inflammatory statements,” he said.
As advice to visiting American students, Berrone said: “Don't look at your phone because what you see around you here today, whether it's a food stand, fires traffic, signs, everything is so different and so wonderful.
As a keen China observer and business veteran, Berrone was quick to note China's GDP growth of 5.3% in the first quarter of this year.
“The fact that the Chinese economy is stronger will contribute to a better balance between the two economies,” he said.
He noted that the consumer market in the United States “is still so large, so valuable, that it cannot sustain itself and must be supplied by other countries.”
The two countries must work towards a better understanding of their trade relations, he said.
“At some point there has to be a good mix for both countries to become win-win. Win-win is not a relationship,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202404/23/WS6626ee3fa31082fc043c354d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American friend praises Xi's respect for 39-year bail
- Opening statements and first witness launch secret trial against TrumpExBulletin
- Indonesian court ruling clears path for Prabowos to become president
- US, Philippine forces launch combat drills in South China Sea
- Charlottesville's Dave Matthews Band inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- FTC files to block Tapestry and Capri merger
- Michigan State Football signs Indiana LB Anthony Jones from the portal
- Fallout London dev on delay due to Fallout 4 update. #Shorts #Fallout #BBCNews
- The prosecution plan to make Trump look like a fool and a sleazeball with the Access Hollywood tape
- Rwanda bill: Britain has passed controversial legislation to send asylum seekers to East Africa after two years of challenges.
- Lycra and Nishat redefine functional fashion in a new capsule collection
- Trump in line to get another $1 billion in Trump Media stock