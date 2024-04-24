Lara Dutta on PM Narendra Modis' Muslim quota comments: Congratulations for having the courage to stand up for your beliefs | Bollywood News





Actress Lara Dutta has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech, in which he claimed that the Congress party had promised to distribute the country's wealth among the Muslim population. While the veracity of the prime minister's claims has been debated, Lara Dutta praised him for staying true to his beliefs. “At the end of the day, you have to stay true to your beliefs,” she said in an interview with Zoom Entertainment, while her co-actor in an upcoming streaming series, Jimmy Shergill, said unpatriotic Indians need “reality”. check'. Asked about the Prime Minister's speech at a rally in Rajasthan, Lara said: “At the end of the day, we are all humans. It is very difficult to please everyone at all times. If we (actors) are not exempt from trolling, neither is the Prime Minister of this country. We all take this with enthusiasm. You can't keep walking on eggshells just because you don't want to upset one side or the other. At some point you have to be true to your truth, to what you believe. And if he has the courage to be able to do it, well done. Ultimately, you have to stay true to your beliefs. Also read – Express view: No, Prime Minister During the election rally, the Prime Minister had said in Hindi“Earlier, when they (Congress) were in power, they had declared that Muslims had the first right to the nation's wealth. This means that they will distribute this wealth to those who have the most children, to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to the infiltrators? Are you OK with that ? The Prime Minister was referring to remarks made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2006. “We will have to come up with innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They are the ones who must be the first to claim resources, declared the former Prime Minister. The next day, the PMO also clarified that Singh's reference to the first demand for resources referred to all priority areas, including programs to improve SCs, STs, OBCs, women, children and minorities. Jimmy Shergill, who was present alongside Lara Dutta during the Zoom interview, said, “If you were born in this country, you were born with this patriotism. If not, then you need to face reality. The two actors are promoting their show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, which will release on JioCinema on April 25. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

