Trump holds rally in Wisconsin, as polls show state still in doubt





Taking a day off from his criminal trial in New York, Donald Trump headlined a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, blasting President Biden's economic agenda, praising the Supreme Court's decision to overturning a constitutional right to abortion and complaining about its legal difficulties.

He told supporters at the rally in Waukesha that Mr. Biden had wreaked havoc on the economy.

“If Joe Biden wins the election, the middle class will lose,” Trump said. “We are a failing nation, a nation in decline. We are a nation that has lost its way.”

What Trump said about abortion rights

He spent much of his nearly 90-minute speech without a prompter, including an unwritten assessment of abortion rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He said the plan had always been “to take abortion out of the federal government.”

While it is now up to the States to decide, “people are absolutely delighted”.

He repeated that he had been “indicted four times for nothing”.

After being fined for violating the judge's order of silence in his current secrecy case in New York, he didn't spend much time discussing it, saying briefly that he had “a crooked judge . He’s a totally conflicted judge.”

At one point, while accusing Mr. Biden of causing inflation, he brought on stage the owner of a vegan restaurant who is struggling to stay in business.

Trump admitted he had never tried vegan food, repeatedly mispronouncing the word “vay-gan.”

Why is Trump campaigning on Wednesday?

Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over the trial, is using Wednesday to deal with other matters on his docket. This frees up the former president, allowing him to campaign in key states like Wisconsin.

Jurors in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York heard testimony Tuesday from Keith Davidson, a lawyer who represented two women who claimed in 2016 that they had sex with Trump and were paid for their silence .

Before testimony resumed, Merchan held Trump in contempt of court for violating a silence order limiting what Trump could say about people involved in the case. The judge fined him $1,000 for each violation.

One thing to watch Wednesday: Will Trump calibrate his rhetoric in light of Merchan's decision?

Who is favored to win in Wisconsin: Trump or Biden?

President Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes in 2020. A CBS News poll released this week shows Biden struggling to hold off Trump again in the Badger State.

Faced with looming inflation, most voters in three key states – Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – see no improvement in their state's economy after the pandemic: only a quarter say it is has improved in the intervening years, and about half say so. got worse.

Amid these poor economic numbers, Mr. Biden is narrowly trailing his rival on “understanding the needs and concerns of people like you.” That means he loses an advantage he enjoyed in the summer of 2020 when CBS News asked voters in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this question.

Former president is fundraising following Merchan's contempt of court ruling.

On the home page of his campaign website, he calls on voters to support him after “a liberal judge just silenced me! I call on you to participate and proudly say: end the witch hunt against Trump!”

Trump will also campaign Wednesday evening in Freeland, Michigan, another key state in the presidential campaign.

More from CBS News

John Dodge

John Dodge is a veteran Chicago journalist with experience in print, television and online platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/trump-returns-to-campaign-with-rally-in-waukesha-wisconsin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos