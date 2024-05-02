Panthers wrap up midweek meet in Liberty





Lynchburg, Va. On Wednesday, High Point's men's and women's track and field teams traveled to Liberty University to compete in the midweek Liberty Twilight Qualifier. Two school records were broken Wednesday night. In the men's high jump, two athletes from the men's team set a new program record of 2.12 meters. Shaun Thomas took first place Andrew Taylor placed second. The men's 4×100 meter relay team also set a new program record, consisting of: Isaac McGinnis , A'lajuwan Robinson , Tyneilus Morrow And Deron Dudley . The four together achieved a time of 40.17. Dudley and Robinson also competed in other running events, as Dudley came second in the men's 100 meters with a time of 10.53, while Robinson came second in the men's 200 meters with a time of 20.83. In the men's 400 meter race, Reilly Mazzetti crossed the finish line second after running a lap of 50.38 seconds. High Point had top results in the men's 800 meters and 1500 meters. Graham Ferguson came first in the 800m with a time of 1:51.67 Jason Thomson came second in the 1500 meters with a time of 3:43.22. Brianna Malone also took first place in the women's 1500 meters, crossing the line with a time of 4:28.19. At the obstacles, Lindsay Cooper ran a 13.90 to earn a third-place finish in the women's 100-meter hurdles. Antonio Votour represented the men in the 110m hurdles and came fifth with a time of 15.11. At the throwing events Nick Morse took home first place in the men's shot put, with a throw of 15.07 meters. Chris Van Niekerk Among the men, he threw 52.52 meters and came second in the general classification. Timon Edelen placed in the top five in three throwing events, including the shot put (14.59 m), discus (47.84 m) and the hammer (47.36 m). For the women, Letizia Jessica Marsico And Kelly Chaballa came fifth and sixth in the women's javelin, after throwing 35.35 and 33.63 meters respectively. In pole vaulting, Reid Holloway had the best finish for the men's team, clearing 5.02 meters for second place behind Coach Scott Houston which competed with the Vaulthouse clearance of 5.17m. Auriane Viola had the best finish for the women's team, scoring 1.68m for fourth place. Next one: High Point is gearing up to host the Big South Tournament starting Monday, May 6e in the Vert Stadium. #GoHPU x #DefendTheTeam

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://highpointpanthers.com/news/2024/5/1/mens-track-field-panthers-wrap-up-mid-week-meet-at-liberty.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos