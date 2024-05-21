Trump reports fundraising surpasses Biden's for first time





Former President Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party outperformed President Biden and the Democrats last month for the first time this election cycle, campaign officials say, as Mr. Biden slowed down considerably starting in March.

Mr. Trump's advisers have said privately that his campaign, working with the Republican Party and all its affiliated committees, raised $76.2 million in April. The Biden campaign said Monday evening that it had raised $51 million in April from the Democratic National Committee, just over half of what it raised in March, and also slightly less than what it she had collected in February.

In filings Monday with the Federal Election Commission, Mr. Biden's campaign committee said it received $24.2 million in April, up from $43.8 million in March.

Mr. Trump's campaign is still far behind in total cash, April filings show. Mr. Biden's campaign ended April with $84.5 million on hand, roughly flat with the previous month, while Mr. Trump's campaign had $48 million in net cash. , compared to $45 million in March.

Mr Trump was widely expected to close the fundraising gap with Mr Biden once he secured the Republican nomination, as he can now raise money in tandem with the Republican National Committee, collecting checks for more than $800,000 per donor. Mr. Biden has been collecting such large checks for months with his party, building an overall war chest with the Democratic National Committee and their joint accounts of $192 million.

Cash available for Biden's operations remained steady month over month as the campaign invested in a series of offices across the battlegrounds, as well as an early advertising blitz.

Mr. Trump leads Mr. Biden in many polls, including recent New York Times/Siena College/Philadelphia Inquirer polls that put the former president ahead in five of six key battleground states. But Democrats hold a significant financial advantage, largely because Mr. Biden, as an outgoing president, managed to reach a joint fundraising deal with the party months before Mr. Trump, who had primary opponents until the beginning of March.

Mr. Trump also continues to spend millions of dollars on legal fees, according to filings. Save America, a committee that helped pay his legal fees, released $3.3 million in April for this purpose.

The documents filed Monday provide a partial view, since some committees don't file their reports until July, and some details about how Mr. Trump's money flowed between different allied committees remain unclear. It is unclear how much Mr. Trump and the Republicans had in total at the end of the month.

Still, campaign filings and statements reflect a busy month of fundraising for Mr. Trump. In early April, his campaign and party reported raising more than $50 million at a private dinner in Palm Beach, Florida.

April was a slower month for Mr. Biden, in contrast to a March full of milestones, including his State of the Union address and a high-profile event at Radio City Music Hall with his Democratic predecessors. The campaign and party reported raising $90 million in March.

In February, the Biden campaign reported raising more than $53 million through its committees with the party.

Mr. Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said in a statement Monday that the new numbers represented strong and continued popular enthusiasm. She added that the Trump operation continues to consume money and lags behind our growing, aggressive campaign, with no ground game and no demonstrable interest in speaking to the voters they need to win.

Later that evening, the president's supporters received a very different message in an email for money: “We were worried,” it read. At this point, we are not even close to the amount we raised last month, the email states.

In a statement released Monday evening by Mr. Trump's campaign, he said: “The only people left in America who support Crooked Joe Biden are billionaires out of touch with Hollywood, and it turns out even they are finished to give to a failed campaign. . The campaign added that his win is especially remarkable considering he has been confined to a courtroom nearly nine hours a day for the past four weeks.

Mr. Trump's campaign itself brought in $9.4 million of the total, mostly transfers from a joint fundraising committee that served as his main vessel for contributions. The Trump campaign spent very little, just $5.5 million, including $1.4 million on mail and postage, more than $600,000 on legal advice, and nearly $500,000 on event planning.

The Republican National Committee raised $32 million in April and ended the month with nearly $39 million. The Democratic National Committee reported raising $35.5 million in April, for a total of $62 million available.

Save America, the committee that paid Mr. Trump's legal fees, received a $6 million transfer in early April from Mr. Trump's main joint fundraising committee, according to filings. This is the first such transfer recorded this calendar year and the largest so far this cycle. Since February 2023, the joint fundraising committee has sent a total of $14 million to Save America.

Save America also received $2.75 million in April from a super PAC supporting Mr. Trump, Make America Great Again Inc., and $183,000 from a new joint fundraising committee that Mr. Trump has with the Republican Party.

MAGA Inc. announced it raised $12.8 million in April, including $10 million from Timothy Mellon, a Wyoming businessman and heir to the Mellon banking fortune, who has now given a total of $25 million dollars to the group. Mr. Mellon also gave $25 million to a super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent bid for president, according to that group's April filings, including a $5 million contribution last month .

Mr. Biden's campaign spent slightly less in April, shelling out $25.2 million compared to $29.2 million in March.

Mr. Kennedy's campaign filed its April report on Friday, days ahead of schedule, showing that it had raised $10.7 million. As expected, that included an $8 million infusion from his running mate, Silicon Valley investor Nicole Shanahan, who has invested a total of $10 million of her fortune in the campaign since she was nominated on the list in March.

At the same time, traditional fundraising for Mr. Kennedy appears to have remained steady at between $2 million and $3 million a month this year. Excluding Ms. Shanahan's contributions, the campaign raised less than $2.7 million in April, compared with about $3.4 million in non-Shanahan donations in March.

But campaign spending has increased sharply in recent months as Mr. Kennedy seeks to get on the ballot in all 50 states. The campaign said it spent $6.5 million in April, including $2.2 million on Accelevate 2020, its primary ballot access consultant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/21/us/politics/trump-biden-fundraising.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos