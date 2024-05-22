Erdogan warns that Israel will come to Turkish territory after taking Gaza

While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan claims that Hamas is defending Turkey, opposition voices in the country dispute this narrative.

Istanbul (Special informed comments) – On May 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan affirmed that Israel would “set its eyes on Turkish territory” after Gaza.

Erdoan made the remarks during the parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), declaring: “Don't think that Israel will stop at Gaza. Don't think Ramallah will be safe. If this aggressive state, this terrorist state, is not stopped, sooner or later they will turn their eyes to Anatolia with the illusion of the promised lands.”

He added: “Israel is not only attacking Palestinians in Gaza. They are attacking us. Hamas defends the front lines from Anatolia to Gaza.

In his speech, Erdoan referred to Anatolia, the vast peninsula in western Asia that largely encompasses today's Turkey.

The time of Israel commented, questioning Erdoan's claims: “Israel has never claimed that any part of Turkey belongs to it, and it is not clear on what Erdogan bases his claims. »

This is not the first time Erdoan has suggested Israeli intentions to invade Turkey. In November 2023, he noticed“Israel is testing our patience with threats to use nuclear weapons, fueled by the illusion of promised lands that include our country’s territories.”

Concepts such as “promised lands” or “Greater Israel” have been used by various political parties in Turkey, notably the AKP. These political notions suggest that Israel has secret plans to expand its territory well beyond its current borders. This theory often claims that Israel, driven by historical, religious and strategic motivations, aims to annex large parts of the Middle East, including significant parts of Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Turkey.

According to a MetroPOLL survey34.5% of Turkish citizens surveyed want Turkey to remain neutral in the Hamas-Israel conflict, 26.4% want Turkey to act as a mediator between the two parties, 18.1% want Turkey to support the Palestinians but remain far from Hamas, 11.3% want it to support Hamas, and 3% want it to support Israel.

Prominent journalist Fatih Altayl criticized Erdoan's statements on his YouTube channel and pointed out inconsistencies. He questioned why, during the tenure of Erdoan's mentor Necmettin Erbakan, projects involving the modernization of tanks and F-4 fighter jets were given to Israel if Turkey perceived a threat of Israeli aggression . Altayl also highlighted past military cooperation, such as the training of Israeli Air Force pilots at Turkey's Konya Air Base, suggesting that Turkey would not engage in such partnerships if it perceived a real risk from Israel.

Erdoan compares Hamas to Kuva-yi Milliye

In his speech, Erdoan also criticized those who were uncomfortable with his comparison of Hamas to Kuvâ-yi Milliye, saying: “Those who today call Hamas a 'terrorist organization' would have called Kuvâ-yi Milliye yi Milliye the same way a hundred years ago. »

Kuvâ-yi Milliye was a Turkish nationalist militia during the Turkish War of Independence (1919-1923). Formed in response to the occupation and partition of the Ottoman Empire by Allied forces after World War I, Kuvâ-yi Milliye was composed of various local resistance groups and irregular fighters.

Kuvâ-yi Milliye was not a formal army but rather a collection of loosely organized local militias. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the leader of the Turkish National Movement, integrated the Kuvayi Milliye into the newly formed regular army in 1921.

Erdoan has repeatedly compared Hamas to Kuvâ-yi Milliye. Besides Hamas, Erdoan had previously compared the Free Syrian Army (FSA) at Kuvâ-yi Milliye in 2018.

This analogy was harshly criticized by the opposition, with the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party, rejecting such a similarity between the two organizations. Deniz Yücel, CHP spokesperson said, “Have you ever heard of Kuvâ-yi Milliye killing civilians? As long as we are here, the defense of Anatolia is not Hamas’ concern.”

Örsan Öymen, columnist for the secular opposition party Cumhuriyet, said Such comparisons are completely contrary to historical facts and realities and constitute an insult to Kuvâ-yi Milliye and Atatürk, because Kuvâ-yi Milliye adopted secularism as its ideology while Hamas is an Islamist organization.

How is Hamas perceived in Türkiye?

The debate surrounding the comparison between Kuvâ-yi Milliye and Hamas is mainly based on how Hamas is perceived by different political groups in Turkey. Turkey does not designate Hamas as a terrorist organization, unlike many Western countries.

Hamas is generally viewed positively by those with Islamist or conservative leanings. These groups often view Hamas as a resistance movement. President Erdoan called Hamas a group of freedom fighters and the mujahideen who strive to protect their lands and their citizens.

Meanwhile, Turkey's secular opposition tends to criticize Hamas and praise left-wing Palestinian organizations. Istanbul opposition mayor Ekrem Mamolu and CHP leader Özgür Özel labeled Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, many Turkish leftists, including notable figures like Deniz Gezmi, Yusuf Aslan, and Hüseyin nan, joined Palestinian armed organizations. This is why the main opposition party, the CHP, tends to evoke the legacy of Deniz Gezmi. while expressing solidarity with Palestine.

Turkish public opinion overwhelmingly supports the Palestinian cause. This support is influenced by a combination of political, religious and humanitarian reasons. However, views differ within the country, and some segments of the population and the political opposition are more critical of Hamas, its armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and their methods.