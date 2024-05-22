Traffic alert in Delhi! Avoid THESE routes for PM Modi's election rally in Dwarka today. View the full review here

Connect with us

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka constituency on May 22 for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata event Party will start today at 6 pm at Dwarka Sector-14 DDA Park. .

The sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for Saturday, May 25, will involve polling for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

A look at traffic advisories in Delhi

Several routes have been diverted, including Kargil Chowk, Sector-18, Dwarka; Point T DXR on Golf Course Road; Shani Bazar roundabout crossing, sector 16B, Dwarka; ISKON Chowk, Sector 13, Dwarka; and the sector 16B level crossing.

Commuters have also been suggested to avoid roads like Road No. 201, Om Apartment Chowk, Sector 14, Sector 3/13 crossing, Sector 3/13 crossing to Dwarka Mor, Sector crossing 3/13 to Radisson Blue Hotel to DXR. T Point on Golf Course Road, NSUT T-Point, Rajapuri Crossing, NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall to Peepal Chowk, Golf Course Road from Sector 16B Crossing to Dhulsiras Chowk, Road No. 205 and Road No. 210 .

The Delhi Traffic Police also advised commuters to use public transport if possible today. The advisory asked commuters of Dwarka to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the specified routes if possible and make the most of public transport to reach their destinations.

The Delhi Traffic Police expressed gratitude for the understanding and cooperation of commuters in reducing traffic jams during the specified period. Travelers heading to ISBT, railway stations or airports have been advised to plan their journey with sufficient time.

The general public and motorists have been asked to remain patient, observe traffic laws and road discipline, as well as comply with the instructions of traffic personnel at intersections. They were also encouraged to stay informed through the official website of Delhi Traffic Police and social media.

Published: May 22, 2024, 07:54 IST

