President Jokowi highlights BPKP's important role in protecting sustainable development





President Joko Widodo stressed that the Finance and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) plays an important role in overseeing the continuity of development so that the community can receive maximum benefits. The President stressed the importance of ensuring that development programs achieve their objectives without violating rules and making mistakes. This was expressed by the President in his speech during the opening of the 2024 National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) for Government Internal Control at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. “If we think of it as a train, a wagon, BPKP helps build the straight track and ensure that the train gets to its destination quickly and precisely, just right. So you can't just add more red lights.” This is not allowed, this is not allowed, this is not allowed, this is not allowed, not that,” the president said. The Head of State emphasized that the performance goal of the BPKP and internal supervisors is not to find errors, but to prevent deviations by providing appropriate guidance and guidance. The President said that criticism would only slow down development. “We should have given the right directions, received the right advice, without setting the trap of ‘oh, that’s wrong’. Diemin Of course, this should have been corrected from the start, given that we were told from the start that it was wrong. “Don't be upside down, the focus is not on the number of people caught committing irregularities but on the number of people who can benefit from government programs,” said the head of the State. President Jokowi stressed the importance of speed and precision in meeting the demands of society and strengthening competition between countries. The President also asked the BPKP to innovate through the use of technology. “There are many now toolsit's like a platform conversion And exclusion system For warningFor blacklist the parties involved fraud or other deviations. I think parents know better, yes re-marking tool for detection fraud budget disbursement, there is everything, there is a robotic process system automating for surveillance automation there are sensors Internet of Things and satellite images for monitoring projects on the ground can be monitored, can be monitored,” the president explained. The President was also accompanied on the occasion by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, BPKP leader Muhammad Yusuf Ateh, Chief Justice (MA) Muhammad Syarifuddin who was present virtually and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-tekankan-peran-penting-bpkp-kawal-kesinambungan-pembangunan/

