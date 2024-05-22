Our economic ties with Romania constitute the driving force of our bilateral relations





Speaking at a joint press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Ciolacu, President Erdoan said that the Turkey-Romania High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was established today and added: Our economic and trade ties constitute the driving force of our bilateral relations. The volume of our bilateral trade has exceeded 10 billion dollars two years in a row. Our goal is to reach $15 billion. We are moving towards this goal with firm steps. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu held a joint press conference following their bilateral meeting at the Presidential Complex. Announcing the establishment of the Turkey-Romania High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with the joint communiqué signed today, President Erdoan said that they also co-chaired the first meeting of the mechanism. Stressing that they discussed relations with Romania in depth, President Erdoan stressed: “Our economic and trade ties constitute the driving force of our bilateral relations. The volume of our bilateral trade has exceeded 10 billion dollars two years in a row. Our goal is to reach $15 billion. We are moving towards this goal with firm steps. Nearly 19 thousand Turkish companies operating in Romania contribute significantly to this success and to the friendship between the two countries. Investments by our companies in Romania reached $8 billion, including those from third countries.” COOPERATION IN THE DEFENSE AND MILITARY INDUSTRY Underlining that they addressed the issue of increasing cooperation in the energy field, President Erdoan added: “Our cooperation with Romania in the field of defense and military industry constitutes one of the pillars of our relations with Romania. In recent years, we have gained significant momentum in cooperation in this area and in the defense industry. We contribute to the security and stability of our region by carrying out joint activities with Romania, both bilaterally and under the roof of NATO. Our four F-16 warplanes served for four months until the end of March in Romanian airspace as part of the NATO air policing mission. We work with Romania in the Black Sea as two riparian states and NATO allies. As is known, with the participation of Bulgaria, we formed the Black Sea Mine Action Working Group.” President Erdoan continued: “The fight against terrorism was also on the agenda of our talks. We shared with the Prime Minister our expectations of Romania in the fight against terrorist organizations such as the PKK and FETO. We consider the Turkish and Turkish Tatar communities living in Romania as a bridge of friendship between us. We are happy that our parents live in harmony with the Romanian community. We thank the Romanian officials who are ensuring this. “THE RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY FOR STOPPING THE ISRAELI ATROCITY ARE OBVIOUS” “I also exchanged views with Mr. Prime Minister on ongoing regional and global developments,” underlined President Erdoan, before adding: “Israeli oppression taking place in the occupied Palestinian lands , in Gaza in particular, has been the main topic of the news. agenda. The responsibilities of the international community to end Israeli atrocities and ensure a secure future for our Palestinian brothers and sisters are clear. However, measures likely to prevent the massacre have not yet been taken. Netanyahu and his wild-eyed government continue their policy of genocide at the cost of endangering the security of their own citizens. Everyone should already say “no” to this. I believe that our ally, Romania, will make the necessary contributions to the ongoing international efforts on this issue. During our talks, we also discussed the progress of the war in Ukraine, which is entering its third year. Since the start of the war, Turkey has contributed and continues to contribute significantly to the work aimed at ending the conflicts and ensuring global food security as well as the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tccb.gov.tr/en/news/542/152464/-our-economic-ties-with-romania-constitute-the-engine-of-our-bilateral-relations- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos