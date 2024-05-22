PM Modis' remark on Puri temple drives divide between states: Stalin





Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MP Stalin. File | Photo credit: AP

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modis' remarks during a campaign in Odisha that the keys of Ratna Bhandar, the inner chamber of the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri, had been taken away in Tamil Nadu. He [Mr. Modi] had not only insulted Lord Jagannath, who is revered by millions, but had also hurt the people of Tamil Nadu who shared a cordial relationship with Odisha. Is this not a speech aimed at inciting the people of Odisha against the people of Tamil Nadu, whose devotion to Lord Jagannath is immeasurable? Can the Prime Minister term the people of Tamil Nadu as thieves who stole the keys to the treasure of Lord Jagannath temple, Mr. Stalin questioned in a statement. He added that it would not bode well for the country if its Prime Minister, who should seek votes on the basis of his government's policies, ideology, agenda and achievements, drives a wedge between States through its hate campaign. Mr. Stalin said that despite his condemnation of the Prime Minister's recent speech during an election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Modi has not stopped denigrating the people of Tamil Nadu. Wondering why the Prime Minister harbored so much hatred towards Tamils, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Modi had praised the Tamil language and the intelligence of Tamils ​​during his visits to Tamil Nadu, but sought to present them as thieves in his campaigns. in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. People will understand [Mr. Modis] double standards. He should stop denigrating Tamil Nadu and Tamils, he said. Meanwhile, BJP state president K. Annamalai posted on X (formerly Twitter): It is unfortunate that Mr. Stalin, who lives in a silo surrounded by cheerleaders who hold him he gap of events in Tamil Nadu and beyond, speaks on topics without understanding the context of what was said by Mr. Modi. We [the BJP] I would like Mr. Stalin to be reminded that dividing people in the name of region, religion, language and caste is his party's area of ​​expertise, which we are determined to stay away from. the gap. Responding to Mr Stalin's statement, TMC president GK Vasan on Tuesday said the chief minister had distorted the speech to create a difference of opinion between the people of Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Since the Lok Sabha elections entered its final phase, Mr. Stalin, after realizing that the Indian bloc would not win, distorted Mr. Modi's speech to divert attention, he said in a statement, calling Mr. Stalin's statement a blatant lie. . Tamils ​​living across the world know that Mr. Modi gives great respect and importance to Tamil tradition and culture, Tirukkural and Sengol, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pms-remark-on-puri-temple-drives-wedge-between-states-stalin/article68200608.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos