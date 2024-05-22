Connect with us

Politics

China versus ChatGPT; introduces its own secure AI system rooted in Xi Jinping ideology

China versus ChatGPT; introduces its own secure AI system rooted in Xi Jinping ideology

 


China's top internet authority has introduced a language model rooted in President Xi Jinping's political philosophy, described as a “secure and reliable” closed AI system, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The model is believed to have been developed by the China Cyberspace Research Institute, under the supervision of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's internet regulator. It builds on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which encompasses his political, social and economic guidelines and was incorporated into the Chinese constitution in 2018.

According to the publication, a recent article on Administrations magazine's WeChat account highlighted that the main content of this AI model includes Xi's ideology and other cyberspace themes that align with the government's official narrative. The administration emphasized that the professionalism and authority of the corpus guarantee the quality of the content generated.

This AI system is designed to meet various user needs by answering questions, writing reports, summarizing information, and translating between Chinese and English. Unlike other models, this LLM is based on a selective knowledge base of locally generated data and is not open source, which allegedly improves its security and reliability.

The demonstrations in the post suggest that the model draws its answers from a range of Chinese official documents and media reports. Examples of requests for AI included topics such as differences between traditional and new productive forces terminology recently used by Beijing to solve economic problems or requests for reports on the current status of AI development.

The report adds that the system operates only on the servers of the China Cyberspace Research Institute, ensuring that all data is processed in the country to ensure a high level of security. The AI ​​uses pre-trained models that have received government approval.

Please note that at this time the AI ​​is under internal testing and is not available for general use. However, it is accessible to selected users by invitation, according to the administration.

The limited release is part of Beijing's broader efforts to harness artificial intelligence for economic growth while maintaining tight control over cybersecurity. In March, Premier Li Qiang launched an initiative to integrate AI into traditional sectors to bolster technological advancements.

You are on Mint! India's No.1 News Destination (Source: Press Gazette). Learn more about our business coverage and market intelligence Click here!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: May 22, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/ai/china-against-chatgpt-introduces-its-own-secure-ai-system-rooted-in-xi-jinpings-ideology-11716382160247.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: