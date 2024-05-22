Politics
Texas Republicans speak out for Trump after trial testimony
Your donation to the Texas Tribune will help investigative journalism that impacts state policy and politics. It's the final week of our spring membership drive, and our newsroom relies on readers like you who support independent Texas news. Donate today.
As testimony concluded Tuesday in Donald Trump's secret trial, a trio of Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, along with U.S. Reps. Troy Nehls and Ronny Jackson, were present outside the New York courthouse , ready to play the role of champions. for the former president.
They want Donald Trump gone, Patrick told reporters outside Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday night, after the defense completed its case without testimony from his clients. They want to send him to prison. They want to remove him from the main stage because they know he poses their greatest danger in bringing down the ruling class.
Patrick, Nehls and Jackson were among a steady stream of VIP spectators who came to watch the ceremony. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a longtime Trump supporter and candidate for attorney general in the Trump administration if he wins, came to New York to attend the trial last month. Paxton launched an unsuccessful lawsuit in four battleground states following Trump's 2020 election defeat and was one of the featured speakers at the rally in Washington preceding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records for his $130,000 payment in 2016 to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels. Although he faces prison time if convicted, it is an unlikely sentence for someone convicted of a nonviolent crime.
Nehls, wearing a tie with photographs of Trump holding an American flag, called the trial election interference, and Jackson, who once served as physician to President Barack Obama and Trump, called the trial judge and prosecutors corrupt and puppets of the Biden administration and the Biden DOJ.
Closing arguments in Trump's trial are scheduled for next Tuesday, May 28. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations once they are completed. The criminal proceedings take place six months before Trump faces President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election. The trial, which began April 15, has seen countless Republican Party allies take to the court to show their support for Trump.
Nehls called for Trump to be speaker of the House of Representatives after Kevin McCarthy's ouster and recently sported a T-shirt with Trump's photo during Biden's State of the Union address in March. Patrick is also a strong Trump supporter, having chaired Trump's Texas campaigns in 2016 and 2020.
Paxton, along with Jackson and Patrick, all received support from Trump during their respective political campaigns. And those endorsements translate well to a state where support for the former president is strong among GOP voters.
Trump's support paid particular dividends for Paxton's heated primary in 2022. Trump also claimed Paxton's acquittal during his impeachment trial last year; he denounced the impeachment proceedings shortly before they began. And Trump's support is credited with helping Jackson in his 2020 primary runoff.
While the former president stayed out of Nehl's heated 2020 primary runoff against Kathaleen Wall, fellow Trump supporter Nehls, Jackson and Paxton all supported Trump's re-election bid.
We have big things in store for you at the Texas Tribune Festival, taking place September 57 in downtown Austin. Join us for three days of big, bold conversations about politics, public policy, and the news of the day.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2024/05/21/texas-republicans-donald-trump-trial/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Texas Republicans speak out for Trump after trial testimony
- When was the last general election and what was the result?
- Family of murdered Minneapolis football player speaks out after charges were dismissed
- Was Cate Blanchett's Cannes Dress a Pro-Palestinian Protest or an Optical Illusion? | Cate Blanchett
- SEC fines New York Stock Exchange owner $10 million for 2021 cyber intrusion
- “Embracing International Alliances” Swiss biotech innovations to be showcased at BIO 2024 International Conference to be held in San Diego from June 3-6, 2024
- Funding received to eliminate fly tipping in Wealden – Wealden District Council
- New research points to an urgent need for research and evidence on the impact of climate change on neglected tropical diseases and malaria
- Guidelines for rapid blood pressure reduction in stroke patients
- Hearing on Imran Khan's six bail pleas and that of Bushra Bibi adjourned – Pakistan
- Happy 21st Birthday T20: From Crazy Photoshoot to Apex Size for Crickets | Cricket
- Honor's upcoming smartphones will come with Google AI features