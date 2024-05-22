When was the last general election and what was the result?





The next general election is expected to take place in 2024, with the Prime Minister promising it will take place in the second half of the year. Mr Sunak has refused to rule out a summer vote, with some saying an election could take place on July 4, 2024. Mr Sunaks' press secretary told reporters at Westminster on Wednesday (May 22) that she was not going to comment on anything when asked whether the Prime Minister could call a snap election in July. Rishi Sunak has repeatedly insisted that a general election would take place in the second half of 2024. (Image: PA) Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and his party are said to be “ready to go” when a general election is finally called. A Labor spokesperson said: “We are fully prepared to intervene as soon as the Prime Minister calls an election. “We have a fully organized and operational campaign ready to go and we believe the country is crying out for a general election and we therefore urge the Prime Minister to get going. Although the UK has seen three different Prime Ministers since the start of 2022 – Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Mr Sunak – there has not been a general election since 2019. When was the last general election in the UK? The last general election took place on Thursday December 12, 2019, when Mr Johnson was Prime Minister. The two previous elections took place: What were the results of the last general election? The 2019 general election saw the Conservatives emerge victorious, winning 365 seats (48 seats more than in 2017) and 43.6% of the vote. While the Labor Party only won 202 seats (32.1% of the vote). RECOMMENDED READING: Other parties to claim seats were: Scottish National Party – 48 seats

Liberal Democrats – 11

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) – 8

Sinn Fin – 7

Plaid Cymru – 4

Other – 9 (includes speaker) The 2019 elections saw 81 seats change hands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bromsgroveadvertiser.co.uk/news/national/uk-today/24338430.last-general-election-result/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos