The role of the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs in promoting bureaucratic reform within the TNI





PRESS RELEASE NO. 116/SP/HM.01.02/POLHUKAM/5/2024 The Bureaucratic Reform Roadmap 2020-2024 aims for a bureaucracy equivalent to a world-class bureaucracy, namely an effective, efficient, clean, agile and adaptive bureaucracy or dynamic government (Dynamic governance). This was stated by Deputy for Coordination of Communications, Information and Devices of the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, TNI Junior Marshal Eko D. Indarto, during his speech at the TNI 2024 Bureaucratic Reform (RB) Coordination Meeting with the theme “Carrying out TNI bureaucratic reform that has an impact on the TNI PRIMA”, took place at the TNI Headquarters, Monday (20/ 5/2024). “If the TNI succeeds in optimally implementing bureaucratic reform by prioritizing good governance, this will make the TNI excellent,” said Eko. Eko said that in June 2023, President Joko Widodo ordered the acceleration of the transformation and integration of digital services. “The president gave 3 orders in which the bureaucracy must be able to have an impact, then secondly the bureaucracy must not be complicated by piles of paper and finally the bureaucracy must be agile and fast,” explained Eko. According to Eko, there are still several Unfinished business in the implementation of RB in the TNI environment, as There is no standardization in the evaluation of K/L related to the TNI headquarters in order to obtain an appropriate evaluation fairand Provide performance allocations that must be increased based on the increase in TNI RB performance. To develop and improve the implementation of RB within the TNI, Eko said that comprehensive collaboration and coordination between the Ministry of Defense and the TNI is necessary to encourage the acceleration of RB. “Apart from this, it is necessary to accelerate the integration of applications between the organizational units of the Ministry of Defense and the TNI Headquarters, Army Headquarters, Army Headquarters of Air and Navy Headquarters,” Eko said. The coordination meeting was opened by the Head of the TNI, Lieutenant General Bambang Ismawan, SE, who was also present as a resource person in this activity, Deputy Assistant for Coordination of Government Governance at the Coordination Ministry of politics, law and security. Syaiful Garyadi AK Affairs. Dr. Erwan Agus Purwanto, M.Si., Head of RB TNI Marsma TNI Marsudiranto W, M.Tr.(Han). Public relations of the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Related

