NDA crosses majority, on course for historic victory: PM Modi





The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has crossed the majority mark in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Economic Times in an interview, adding that he has ” clear signals from people on the ground” that the momentum was only “building” with each passing phase. “In contrast, the atmosphere on the opposition side is very gloomy and desperate. This shows that we are on the right track to achieve a historic victory in the ongoing elections. People are also aware of this and therefore will not waste their vote in the Congress and its allies who have already lost the elections Therefore, in the remaining two phases, we will see even greater support for the NDA,” he told ET. Asked about recent periods of market volatility, which have been attributed in some quarters to uncertainty over the poll results, Modi said: “I can say with certainty that on June 4, when the BJP will achieve record numbers , the stock market will also reach new records. »

Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted that financial markets have always had confidence in his initiatives, which has attracted more domestic investors to the market, leading to a “financialization of savings” over the past decade. All

“The confidence the Stock Exchange has in us is reflected in its remarkable performance over the last decade. When we took office, the Sensex was around 25,000 points. Today, it is around 75,000 points , which reflects a historic increase.” On why an election, which began with the 'Viksit Bharat' campaign, has become communal and polarizing, Modi said he was only “unveiling the Congress manifesto”, pointing out that in 2024, “the main issue is Viksit Bharat.” identify the 13 parameters which, according to him, would be markers of a developed India. On the issue of employment and reforms, Modi said he would not depend solely on high growth for results but would consider taking proactive steps to create jobs for the future. “While we understand that high growth is important to create enough opportunities, we are not satisfied with that. We are actively introducing reforms. We are looking to the future and creating jobs for the future.”

