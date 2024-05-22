Turkish President Erdogan will support Sweden's NATO membership, says Stoltenberg





The Turkish president agreed to support Swedenhis application to join NATO at a historic milestoneNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday. Recep Tayyip ErdoğanSweden's objections have delayed the process of Sweden joining the military alliance since last year. But on Monday evening, Stoltenberg said the Turkish president had agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish parliament as soon as possible. I am pleased to announce… that President Erdogan has agreed to transmit Sweden's accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and to work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification, a- he declared during a press conference. He described it as a “historic step” but stressed that no precise date “could be given for when Sweden could join the military alliance. The announcement comes after talks with Mr Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of the NATO summit in Lithuania. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year, abandoning their policy of military non-alignment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But alliance applications must be approved by all NATO members. While Finland received the green light in April, Turkey and Hungary were reluctant to accept Sweden's candidacy. Happy to announce that after the meeting I organized with @RTErdogan & @PMSwedishPresident Erdogan agreed to transmit #Swedenthe protocol of accession to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and ensure its ratification. This is a historic step that makes everything #NATO Stronger, safer allies. pic.twitter.com/D7OeR5Vgba Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 10, 2023 Mr Erdogan had accused Sweden of harboring members of militant groups, mainly supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). But Sweden said it had met all demands agreed in negotiations with Turkey over NATO membership, including introducing a new bill that makes membership of a terrorist organization illegal. Stockholm worked hard to show up ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, alongside the United States and its allies, urging Turkey to drop its opposition. Separately, the Hungarian Prime Minister's chief of staff, Viktor Orbans, said on Thursday that Budapest would not block the ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO.

