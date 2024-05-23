Covid investigation: the questions that will be asked to cabinet secretary Simon Case | Covid investigation





The Covid inquiry makes a brief return on Thursday to how Westminster and Whitehall responded to the pandemic, as cabinet secretary Simon Case gives evidence months late due to illness. The case was due to come before the inquiry in the autumn, when a series of other senior officials appeared, as did politicians who played a leading role during the pandemic period, including the Prime Minister minister at the time, Boris Johnson. But Case, the UK's most senior civil servant, had to take sick leave and his testimony was postponed. This case featured prominently in previous testimony, and there will be no shortage of questions to ask: Does he believe Johnson's number 10 was venomous and crazy? Most of what we've heard so far from Case is in WhatsApp messages, some of which have shown a colorful turn of phrase and very genuine skepticism of the Johnson administration even before before he becomes cabinet secretary. Perhaps the most scathing words came during a July 2020 exchange with Mark Sedwill, from whom Case took over as cabinet secretary two months later. I have never seen a group of people less well equipped to lead a country, Case wrote to Sedwill. Having joined the No.10 team in May 2020, Case added: At this rate, I will struggle to last six months. These people are so angry. Not venomous towards me (yet), but they are just incredibly self-defeating. Were people hesitant to join Johnsons No 10? Another notable extract from the Case-Sedwill exchanges was Case's complaint that it was difficult to recruit new people for Number 10 due to the perception of chaos and infighting. Case told Sedwill that Johnson asked him who would replace Tom Shinner, another senior civil servant working within No 10 on Covid, adding: I was quite blunt in telling him that a lot of senior people I had interviewed had refused to come because of the toxic reputation of his operation. Did Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister's wife, exert undue influence? When asked what the policy was, Case replied: Whatever Carrie cares about, I guess. He added: I was always told that Dom [Dominic Cummings] was the secret prime minister. How wrong they are. I can't wait to tell some members [committee] tomorrow Oh, hell no, don't worry about Dom, the real one is Carrie. Were the people of Number 10 essentially savages? Another round of exchanges between Case and Sedwill showed both men again lamenting the culture of Downing Street. It's like taming wild animals, wrote Case, who was Number 10's chief civil servant at the time. Nothing in my past experience prepared me for this madness. The Prime Minister and the people he chooses to surround himself with are fundamentally savage. Sedwill replied: I have the bite marks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/23/covid-inquiry-questions-cabinet-secretary-simon-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos