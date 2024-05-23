China creates LLM trained to discuss Xi Jinping's thoughts The Register





The China Cyberspace Research Institute has revealed that it has created a large language model and conversational AI based on the philosophies of President Xi Jinping. The XiBot is not online, at least not yet according to a Chinese government announcement it is tested internally. The service leverages a corpus of government documents to allow citizens to query them using a generative AI interface. Among the documents in the corpus is knowledge based on the book “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” the president’s definitive political philosophy.







Books with the same title are widely available in China. The register saw it for sale in airports likely to be frequented by Chinese tourists, or members of the Chinese diaspora, translated into local languages.















Xi's thinking is also ubiquitous on Chinese government websites and in the media. When Xi gives a speech of some importance, his words are reproduced online. Creating Chat Xi-PT is therefore nothing extraordinary because Beijing is doing everything possible to ensure that Xi's thoughts are known at home and abroad. Speaking out on a new medium – chatbots – is an obvious extension of existing practices.







As The register As we have often mentioned, generative AI can make things up and confuse the facts. In China, however, Xi is still right, making AI hallucination perhaps less of a political issue than in other countries. A commotion The RegThe offices of have suggested that the next dictatorial chatbot to roll off the production line could be Kim-Jong AI, to immortalize the North Korean dictator for life. But in the real world, researchers have already imagined similar installations for loved ones, or historical figures. In late 2023, your correspondent met with Dr. Simon See, global head of Nvidia's AI Technology Center, which is collaborating with university researchers to explore this technology. At the SIGGPRAH Asia conference, he revealed that he knew of people who had created AI-powered avatars of their loved ones, based on recordings and images. He also mused that Nvidia hoped to work with researchers on generative AI-powered replicas of prominent figures from history.







“Could we recreate Roman times? Napoleon?” He asked. He thinks the answer is yes, because “we have their letters and we know their story.” Your correspondent pointed out that video footage means contemporary historical figures are much better documented than those like Napoleon, and Dr See agreed that the potential to revive them as conversational AI is therefore greater. I discussed this idea around the dinner table at home, prompting my family to declare it stupid on the grounds that some would welcome recreations of history's worst tyrants and freshly spoken expressions of their Vile ideologies would inevitably spread in the fever swamps of social media. before bursting into the dominant discourse. This won't happen in China, where even oblique puns seen as criticism of Xi are ruthlessly removed from the internet. Any unauthorized AI would never come online or, if it did, would result in quick shutdowns and nasty penalties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2024/05/23/china_xi_jinping_chatbot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos