



COORDINATING MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA PRESS CONFERENCE HM.4.6/332/SET.M.ECONOMY.3/05/2024 As Nikkei Forum 2024 opens in Tokyo, world leaders gather for commemorative dinner Tokyo, May 23, 2024 From May 20 to 22, 2024, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea to further improve bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the two countries. Meetings were held with a number of businessmen from the Republic of Korea regarding making investments in Indonesia, including with the CEO of LG CNS regarding data center management consulting services and technologies of Information and Communication (ICT), the CEO of Hyundai Motor Group. regarding the development of hydrogen projects, and with the president of Lotte Chemical regarding the development of the local downstream petrochemical industry. During this visit, Coordinating Minister Airlangga also received an honorary doctorate from Gyeongsang National University (GNU) as recognition for Coordinating Minister Airlangga's personal and professional abilities in improving partnership relations so far strategic between the two countries. Apart from this, Coordinating Minister Airlangga also had the opportunity to hold a bilateral meeting with South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) Ahn Duk Geun to discuss cooperation in industry, commerce and also in the field of energy transition. Then, Coordinating Minister Airlangga left for Japan to represent Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Nikkei Forum 2024 in Tokyo, which this time had the theme “The Future of Asia 2024”. At the meeting, political, economic and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region will openly and freely express their views on regional issues and Asia's role in the world. An international meeting organized annually by Nikkei Inc. since 1995, it is considered one of the most important global conferences in Asia. In addition to speeches from political leaders, the event will also include a series of panel discussions bringing together experts from various fields. Topics to be discussed include regional cooperation to build a digital ecosystem, Asia's efforts to achieve zero carbon, the role of Japan, the United States and South Korea in regional security in North Asia -East, etc. Additionally, Japan and ASEAN will formulate strategies for the next decade at the Nikkei Forum, which is also a prestigious global opinion forum. During the launch of Nikkei Forum 2024 activities, world leaders including Coordinating Minister Airlangga, representing Indonesian President Joko Widodo, attended the commemorative dinner which opened with remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol, ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad also participated in the event. others were also present in the presence of a number of CEOs of major companies as well as professors from various world-renowned universities. (fsr) *** Spokesperson for the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs

Chief, Office of Communications, Information Services and Courts

Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs

Haryo Limanseto Website: www.ekon.go.id

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, threads, TikTok and YouTube: @Per EkonomiRI

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekon.go.id/publikasi/detail/5789/mengawali-nikkei-forum-2024-di-tokyo-para-pemimpin-global-berkumpul-dalam-commemorative-dinner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos