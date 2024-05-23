Xi highlights efforts to deepen reforms





President Xi Jinping spoke with local residents and tourists on Wednesday afternoon during a tour of a coastal greenway in Rizhao, Shandong province, where Xi inspected the restored ecosystem of the coastline and efforts to improve the well-being of the population. He also visited Rizhao Port to learn about local efforts to promote smart and green development of the port and expand its opening. [Photo by Xie Huanchi / Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed the importance of further deepening reforms in all areas, as China strives to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a symposium in Jinan, Shandong province, to seek opinions from business representatives and national and international universities. Xi said efforts should be focused on prioritizing key tasks, upholding fundamental principles and strengthening coordination between different reform measures. Noting that the ultimate goal of promoting reform and development is to meet the people's aspirations for a better life, Xi said reform measures should take into consideration the people's comprehensive, fundamental and long-term interests. . He called for efforts to address the people's pressing concerns in areas such as employment, income, education, health care, housing and care of children and the elderly, as well as their general well-being. The symposium was held ahead of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee to be held in Beijing in July, which will mainly study issues of further deepening reform and advancing China's modernization. Nine representatives and experts spoke at the symposium, offering opinions and suggestions on the development of venture capital investments, the upgrading of traditional industries, the improvement of corporate governance of private enterprises and the optimization of the business environment for foreign companies. Xi told participants that whenever the CPC Central Committee makes important decisions or formulates important documents, it conducts in-depth research and widely solicits opinions from various sectors. This is an established practice and a fine tradition of the Party, he said, urging the relevant authorities to seriously study the opinions and suggestions requested. Reform is the engine of development, Xi said. He noted that to further deepen reform on all fronts, efforts should be focused on the overarching goals of improving and developing the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, as well as modernizing the country's governance system and capabilities. China. Xi also stressed the need to take resolute measures to eliminate ideological and institutional barriers that hinder the progress of China's modernization, and strengthen efforts to resolve institutional challenges and deep-rooted structural problems. To improve the socialist market economy, Xi said reform must arise from real needs and tackle the most pressing problems. He also called for efforts to deepen theoretical innovation and promote institutional innovation during the process of solving practical problems. Xi said that no matter how reforms are implemented, adherence to fundamental principles, such as the overall direction of the Party and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, must never waver. At the same time, all necessary reforms must be implemented without hesitation, he said. Noting that coordination should be strengthened so that all reform measures are well aligned and form synergy, Xi said efforts should be made to avoid focusing on a single measure to the detriment of others or leaving a gap measure hinder another. Reform should focus on planning, but implementation is more important, Xi said, calling on authorities to carry out reform with tenacity and steadily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/24/WS664f72e2a31082fc043c8caa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos