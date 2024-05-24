Turkey will pay for Russian S-400s in rubles or pounds, says Erdogan





by Naharnet Press Office more than 5 years Turkey will pay in rubles or pounds, rather than dollars, for its large order for Russian S-400 missile defense systems that has troubled Ankara's Western allies, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. Erdogan said the final currency composition had not yet been agreed, but confirmed he expected deliveries of the systems to take place in 2019. His comments came a day after Putin said Russia was reducing its reliance on the dollar in international trade due to increasingly tough U.S. sanctions. Turkey is also seeking to do the same after the lira fell in financial markets over the summer, although it recovered last month. “We always had this principle: we would conclude this deal with local money,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul before leaving for the G20 summit in Argentina where he is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “In the end, we agreed that the amount would either be in rubles or Turkish liras,” he said. But he added: “But I know that the work of our central banks has not yet reached its final point. We have about a year left. God willing, these deliveries will be made towards the end of 2019.” Putin said Wednesday that while “our goal is not to abandon the dollar…the dollar is abandoning us.” Putin stressed that dollars were not included in the S-400 deal with Turkey and Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov recently said that India, Moscow's main defense client, would also pay for a similar order from S-400 to rubles. The S-400 order is seen as one of the key symbols of blossoming relations between NATO member Turkey and Russia under Erdogan and Putin. The order raised questions among NATO allies about the compatibility of the systems with NATO equipment as well as the broader implications for Turkey's future strategic direction. President Donald Trump signed a defense authorization bill in August that could ban the delivery of F-35 stealth jets to Turkey if the country proceeds to purchase the S-400, capable of shooting down as many missiles than planes. According to Russian media, Turkey will purchase four S-400 systems in a deal worth a total of $2.5 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.naharnet.com/stories/en/253680-turkey-to-pay-for-russian-s-400s-in-rubles-or-lira-says-erdogan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos