Donald Trump suffered two legal losses on the same day





Former President Donald Trump has suffered two significant legal losses as his criminal trial in New York draws to a close.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, one of two women who were paid during his 2016 presidential campaign to guard silence on alleged affairs. Trump denies that these affairs took place and says he is the victim of a political “witch hunt”.

On Thursday, just days before final arguments in the trial began, panels of New York Appellate Division judges ruled against Trump twice, rejecting separate requests to force the Supreme Court justice to New York State's Juan Merchan to recuse himself from the case and move out. the trial out of Manhattan and in another county.

In the recusal ruling, the court wrote that Trump's legal team had “failed to establish that the court exceeded its jurisdiction” when Merchan denied the initial request. The panel of judges also found that the former president's lawyers had not established that Trump “had a clear right to recusal.”

Former President Donald Trump is pictured Tuesday with his lawyer Todd Blanche outside his secret criminal trial in New York. A New York appeals court on Thursday issued two rulings against Trump… Former President Donald Trump is pictured Tuesday with his lawyer Todd Blanche outside his secret criminal trial in New York. A New York appeals court on Thursday issued two rulings against Trump in the case. More ways Curtis

However, the justices also said Trump's arguments regarding Merchan and his claims to presidential immunity “could be raised in a direct appeal” of the case after the trial's final outcome.

The denial of the trial's change of venue request was issued with little explanation, with the justices writing only that they denied Trump's request for a change of venue after “due deliberation” after “having read and filed the documents relating to the request. “.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office via email for comment on Thursday.

After the prosecution and defense finished their arguments, Merchan announced Tuesday that the jury would adjourn until next week, when closing arguments are expected to begin.

Deliberations are expected to begin shortly thereafter, and a verdict could also be reached as early as next week. Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, could face years in prison if convicted.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump last year, making him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal indictment. Three other criminal indictments soon followed, including two federal cases and one case in Fulton County, Georgia.

The case in New York, however, is the only criminal proceeding likely to come to fruition before the November election, when Trump is expected to face a rematch with President Joe Biden.

Polls have indicated that the election could be decided by a razor-thin margin. The Manhattan trial verdict could potentially tilt public opinion toward Trump enough to decide the outcome of the race.

“The four cases appear to have had very little influence so far on Mr. Trump's re-election chances,” Gene Rossi, a former Justice Department lawyer, told Newsweek earlier this week.

“If the New York trial results in a conviction, then there may be a bloc of voters (3-5%) for whom the conviction will be a factor in their decision,” he added. “If [there is] “In the event of an acquittal or hung jury, Mr. Trump will claim a huge victory and increase his chances in the fall election.”

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-handed-two-legal-losses-same-day-1904237 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos