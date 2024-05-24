Donald Trump suddenly puts birth control on the line





We're looking at that, Trump said in an interview with a Pittsburgh television station. I will have a policy on this very soon.

One of Trump's default responses to reporters is that he will release a plan soon, often using his two-week response as his oft-broken promise to unveil a replacement to Barack Obama's health care law in two weeks. .

As expected, Trump's response on birth control quickly caused a stir. And Trump responded as only Trump can.

I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER, ADVOCATE RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, Trump wrote on his Truth Social site, hours after opening the door to this.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Democrats have warned that Republicans will attempt to restrict birth control, in vitro fertilization and more, both at the state and national levels. federal level.

They were never going to stop at banning abortion, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Mass., said Tuesday.

To get Republicans officially on board, Senate Democrats could try in June to force a vote on a bill that gives people the right to birth control.

In 2022, House Democrats held a similar vote and only eight Republicans voted for the measure, which was approved by a vote of 228-195.

When the Supreme Court dismantled Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Justice Clarence Thomas made it very clear that he also wanted to revisit the landmark Griswold case, a 1965 ruling that states could not limit birth control for married couples.

By the time the first presidential debate takes place in Atlanta on June 27, the U.S. Supreme Court may have weighed in on two abortion cases from this legislature, one on the abortion drug mifepristone and another on strict limits on abortion in Idaho.

Maybe by then, Trump will have a more specific answer on birth control.

