Take care of your country: Arvind Kejriwal rules out Pakistani politicians' remarks on India vote





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (May 25) slammed former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry who reacted to a photo of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and his family voting in India's Lok Sabha elections.

Chaudhry was a minister in former Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet.

After voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday (May 25), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief posted a photo of his family and himself posing with fingers marked in indelible ink, asking people to go out and vote.

“I voted today with my father, my wife and my children. My mother is very ill. She was unable to go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too need to go vote,” Kejriwal had said in the message accompanying the photo.

Fawad Hussain responded by saying: “May peace and harmony defeat the forces of hatred and extremism.”

Kejriwal responded to the X post by first asking Fawad Hussain to refrain from commenting on Indian elections and then described Pakistan as the biggest sponsor of terrorism in a post written in Hindi.

“Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are very capable of handling our problems. Your tweet is not necessary. The situation in Pakistan is very bad at the moment. You are taking care of your country,” said Kejriwal, while implicitly referring to the political and financial problems that have plagued Pakistan for many years.

“The elections taking place in India are our internal matter. India will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to target the AAP and pointed out that it was shocking to see Pakistani politicians supporting an Indian politician.

“Shocking! Why is Pakistan supporting Kejriwal and wanting more powers for him? This raises serious questions,” said BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

(With contribution from agencies)

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New Delhi-based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in and beyond the Indian subcontinent. Deeply interested in business

