Zelensky invites Biden, Xi to attend Ukraine peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend a peace summit in Switzerland next month.

The Ukrainian leader made the request in English in an emotional video showing him standing in front of the ruins of the heavily bombed eastern city of Kharkiv.

“I appeal to world leaders who are still left out of the global efforts at the World Peace Summit: to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China,” he said. Zelensky.

“Please support the peace summit with your personal leadership and participation,” he requested.

Zelensky said leaders should attend because “the efforts of the world majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be respected.”

He also said he wanted the presence of leaders “whom Russia cannot deceive.”

The conference on the war in Ukraine will be held on June 15-16 at a luxury resort near Lucerne.

The Swiss government is organizing the event at the request of Ukraine.

She announced that she had invited 160 delegations, but Russia will not participate in the event, which is expected to last a little more than a day.

Biden's presence has not been confirmed, while organizers say participating countries include members of the G7, G20 and BRICS group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month “they are not inviting us,” adding that Russia would not push to attend an event where that is not welcome.

China reiterated its position this week, saying in a joint statement with Brazil that it supported “an international peace conference held at an appropriate time and recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as a fair discussion on all matters of peace.” plans”.

Xi is Putin's strategic ally, and the Russian leader visited China following his re-election this month.

U.S. officials said last month that Beijing was helping Russia with its military expansion, including joint production of drones, but without directly supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.

Zelensky said “more than 80 countries have confirmed their presence” at the summit and that Ukraine was continuing its efforts to invite its leaders.

