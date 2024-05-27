Politics
Iowa Politicians Should Leave the Kids Alone
EdTibbetts, a longtime Quad-Cities reporter and editor, is publisher of Along the Mississippi NewsletterOr this article first appeared. Find more of his work atedtibbetts.substack.com
In parts of Iowa, highway signs welcome visitors with our new state slogan: Iowa, Freedom to Flourish.
Some Republican lawmakers obviously don't understand the concept.
U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson and state Rep. Taylor Collins have all been wringing their hands recently over travel by some Muscatine High School students and staff to China.
China apparently paid the costs, according to a recent article ” in the right-wing British newspaper, the Daily Mail, and it ignited momentum among Iowa Republicans. Now there is talk of stopping these visits.
Miller-Meeks called China a national security threat andsaidtravel was a bridge too far.
In ainterviewon Fox Business, where one of the hosts asked about travel, including whether it should be banned, Hinson said a congressional committee was investigating.
Meanwhile, Collinsannouncementthat during next year's legislative session he will introduce legislation to end this type of Chinese Communist Party infiltration into Iowans' classrooms.
So much for freedom-loving Republicans.
I would like to think that an attempt to limit citizens' right to travel abroad would fail, even in the Iowa Legislature. But as we've seen recently, Republicans in this state like to use the power of government to impose their priorities on Iowans in a way that mocks the cheerful new slogan greeting visitors.
An excellent example: thebook banRepublicans implemented and a federal judge blocked this, which violates the right of students, even high school students, to read what they want. Lawmakers also censored teachers and restricted what was a fairly robust right of Iowans to vote by mail, among other limitations.
As I havesaid beforeLiberty in Iowa is a commodity and the party in power today sees itself as its primary distributor.
As for student trips, Muscatine has long-standing ties with China and its leader, Xi Jinping. Xi first visited in 1985 and has maintained ties with the region ever since.
In 2012, the former Chinese vice president returned to Muscatine and was welcomed with open arms, including by senior Republicans.
We consider you a great friend to Iowa, then-governor. Terry Branstad said to Xi during a gathering at the Muscatine home of Roger and Sarah Lande.
It’s not as if China didn’t pose a national security challenge at the time. Human rights violations were also clearly evident. Protests took place that day in Muscatine to highlight Chinese repression. Even so, Branstad and Xi laterraised glassesto each other and enjoyed a gala dinner at the State Capitol.
I don't recall any Republican being concerned at the time that Xi and China were using the Iowa governor as a propaganda tool.
I remember, later, a lot of media reporting about Branstad's long friendship with Xi when he was appointed ambassador to China, and how that was a plus for the United States. Even Donald Trump cited him as an asset.
I also remember a foreign policyarticlewhich suggests that, at least in terms of actual international relations, all this talk of Branstad's friendship with Xi was meaningless.
Propaganda, you could say.
The visits to Muscatine schools appear to stem from Xi's remarks during a trip last year to San Francisco, where he said he wanted to invite 50,000 American students to his country over the next five years.
According to aJanuary Des Moines Register articleSarah Lande contacted the Chinese leader, whom she has known for nearly 40 years, writing that she hoped his invitation would include Muscatine students.
Xi responded positively, and the Register reported that 24 Muscatine students and four staff members traveled to China.
According to the Daily Mail, these visits resulted in praise for the country and gratitude to the Chinese leader. This appears to have triggered at least some of the criticism.
The school district released a statement to Quad-Cities media in response to the controversy, making clear that it understands the political and economic differences between the two countries, but also recognizes the value of student exchanges in fostering understanding, empathy and valuable perspectives that extend far beyond the classroom.
Lande, meanwhile, issued her own statement acknowledging that these educational exchanges supported by the Chinese government are part of China's soft power promoting their country as well as friendship and understanding. In Muscatine, she added,
Our people finance reciprocal exchanges. Should our students and educators enter this opportunity with their eyes open? Yes ! These exchanges have provided students with life-changing experiences. Knowledge is the freedom to make wise decisions. These are the values America was founded on. We are part of global competition, cooperation and interconnection. Citizens must know and understand each other to find a way to work together and avoid conflict.
Both statements are published onKWQC-TV website.
In my view, these statements demonstrate the kind of realistic and open commitment to mutual understanding among nations that honors these Iowans and is consistent with our state's heritage. It would be a shame if reactionary legislators intervened; if they were trying to infringe on the right of Iowa students to benefit from these unique opportunities.
No one should be naive about China or the kind of leader Xi Jinping is. But neither should we slip into an isolationist hole and, in doing so, violate young adults' right to travel, on the dubious assumption that they will allow themselves to be used as pawns.
This is not the kind of state that trusts its citizens to do the right thing. This is not the kind of state that gives them the freedom to flourish.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bleedingheartland.com/2024/05/26/iowa-politicians-should-leave-the-kids-alone/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iowa Politicians Should Leave the Kids Alone
- Irrigation Festival names its Grand Parade winners
- Men's lacrosse loses 18-14 to Tufts in the Division III National Championship
- Wedding day disaster averted after fire at Davids Bridal
- Google AI profile says Barack Obama is Muslim, Sundar Pichai denounces it.
- Aid begins entering Gaza by land after US floating pier damaged by weather
- General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor killed by catalytic converter
- Colorado's “Doodle for Google” winner is a young artist from Highlands Ranch
- The Ministry of Religion wins the digital government award in the agency category with a significant increase in SPBE*
- 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor shot and killed in attempted robbery
- Upcoming events | CERN
- Designer Bang Pineda returns to the fashion scene with his June show adobo Magazine