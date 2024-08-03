If PDIP loses, it would be better to have a chivalrous spirit





Chico Hakim, PDIP spokesperson consider apologies President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the people, it is too late. Deputy Head of PAN Viva Yoga Mauladi believes that Jokowi's attitude is very wise.

“President Jokowi's attitude is very wise. As a human being, he is certainly not perfect, because true perfection belongs only to Allah, the Almighty God,” Viva told reporters on Friday (02/08/2024).

Viva said the programs that were not perfect during the Jokowi era would then be completed and improved by the president and vice president-elect Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“If there are still programs that are not perfect, then the Prabowo-Gibran government will complete, improve and perfect them,” Viva said.

Viva then mentioned that PDIP supported Jokowi and was then elected president for the second time. And now, Viva said, if in the 2024 presidential election the PDIP champion loses, it will be a consequence of democracy.

“In history, Pak Jokowi was elected president twice supported by the PDIP. If the PDIP candidate loses in the 2024 presidential election, it will be a consequence of electoral democracy,” he said.

Viva asked the PDIP to accept defeat with a chivalrous spirit. He said the PDIP should no longer dwell on the past with negative narratives that would spread bad energy.

“If you have lost, it is better to accept it with a chivalrous spirit. There is no need to dwell on the past using negative, destructive and toxic language. It is unpleasant to read and feel because it spreads bad energy, he-he-he,” he said.

Viva calls on all parties to look to the future with optimism. He said that power politics in a constitutional democratic system is the best way to build Indonesian civilization.

“Let us look to the future with optimism. Power politics in a constitutional democratic system is the best way to build Indonesian civilization,” he said.

Statement by PDIP Spokesperson

Previously, the PDIP responded to President Jokowi who apologized to all Indonesian people before the end of his term. The PDIP considers that the apology is now too late.

“We do not think this is something that should be taken too seriously or too far because it is already too late,” PDIP spokesman Chico Hakim said when contacted on Friday (2/8).

Chico said some damage had occurred while Jokowi was leading Indonesia. He specifically mentioned the damage to democracy.

“In addition, the damage caused by the leadership style and the maneuvers carried out by the powers in place, especially by the power led by President Joko Widodo. This is damage in the field of democracy and also good social relations between the people in which we live.” “I feel that there is a division, there is a division, a polarization, a politicization of religion and various other things,” he explained.

“In the field of democracy, we know of course that our constitution was violated just to get the eldest son through, and recently it was done again to get the youngest son through as a political candidate,” he continued.

Apart from that, Chico said there were many things that were not in line with Jokowi's promises when he first ran as a presidential candidate in 2014. “There were many things that were not in line with what he promised during his first election campaign as president. And in fact, many things happened that were the opposite,” he added.

