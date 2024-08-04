Turkey bans Instagram after deleting condolence posts for slain Hamas leader





Turkey has blocked access to the social network Instagram, according to its national communications authority. The move comes after a senior government official criticized Instagram for “censoring” content linked to Hamas. Al Jazeera reported. In a message posted on its website, the communications authority said that “Instagram.com has been blocked by a decision dated 02/08/2024,” without giving a reason. On Wednesday, the country's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, accused the social network of blocking messages of condolences following the death of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. Altun accused Israel of trying to plunge the region into further turmoil through killings and covert operations. In a message posted on X, Altun said: “I also strongly condemn the social network Instagram, which prevents people from posting condolences for Haniye's martyrdom without giving any reason. This is a very clear and obvious attempt at censorship.” “We will continue to defend freedom of expression against these platforms, which have shown time and again that they serve the global system of exploitation and injustice. We will support our Palestinian brothers at every opportunity and on every platform. Palestine will be free sooner or later. Israel and its supporters will not be able to prevent it,” he added. The communications director added: “We will continue to defend freedom of expression against these platforms, which have shown time and again that they serve the global system of exploitation and injustice. We will support our Palestinian brothers at every opportunity and on every platform.” Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, marched to martyrdom with a humility that his enemies could never understand. We wish God's mercy on our martyr, who has entered history as one of the greatest heroes of the Palestinian cause. the leader of the Islamic world and Palestine – Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) July 31, 2024 On July 31, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in the Iranian capital, Tehran. In a statement, the IRGC said Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their home was hit in Tehran. A projectile hit a residence allocated to war veterans in Tehran at 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to an IRGC statement. TV Press report. World leaders, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, condemned the killing of Ismail Haniyeh and offered their condolences to the Palestinian people. The newspaper accused the Israeli government of having no intention of achieving peace. It claimed that the attack was aimed at expanding the war in Gaza to the regional scale. It added that Turkey would continue to support the “just cause” of the Palestinian people. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “The Netanyahu government's lack of intention to achieve peace has been demonstrated once again. This attack also aims to expand the war in Gaza to the regional scale. If the international community does not act to stop Israel, our region will face an even more serious conflict.” I learned with deep sadness that my dear brother Ismail Haniye was martyred in Iran. He dedicated his life to the Palestinian cause and bringing peace and tranquility to Palestine. We are witnessing the efforts he has made in the last period to secure a ceasefire. When family members are murdered by Israel pic.twitter.com/8o7nMjfKJN – Hakan Fidan (@HakanFidan) July 31, 2024 With contributions from ANI

