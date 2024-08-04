Politics
Jokowi's full speech apologizing: I am not perfect, perfection belongs to Allah
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi apologized to the people in a speech delivered during the national commemoration at Merdeka Palace on Thursday evening, August 1, 2024. This event is part of a series of “Independence Months” for the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia.
Before Jokowi apologizes In his speech, he greeted the guests present at the event. Jokowi greeted Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and his wife, the ministry, the TNI commander, the National Police Chief, the Ulema, the mother kyai and nyai.
“We offer praise and gratitude to the presence of Allah SWT for all the protection and grace given to the Indonesian people so that we can continue to survive, can continue to grow, even though the world is hit by various crises: global uncertainty, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and the challenges that we will face in the future. It is also not easy,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi also sees that there will be various forms of crises and new challenges that will appear and disappear. Accordingly, Jokowi said that there is a need for unity, mutual strengthening, help and prayer among nations. Jokowi's statement was met with approval from the audience and guests who attended the event.
“Therefore, as a nation, we must always be united, okay? We must strengthen each other, okay? We must help each other, okay? “Help each other and pray for the safety of all of us as a nation and for the progress of Indonesia that we love,” he said, as quoted by the YouTube channel. Presidential Secretariat.
After that, Jokowi acted on behalf of the vice president Ma'ruf Amin apologized to the people in front of thousands of guests. On behalf of the Indonesian President and Vice President, Jokowi apologized for his mistakes and errors during his term.
“Mr. Vice President, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters of the country and the country, on this auspicious occasion, the first day of the month of independence in August, with all sincerity and humility, allow me and Professor KH Ma'ruf Amin “I sincerely apologize for all the mistakes and errors made so far, especially while we both serve our mandate as the President of the Republic of Indonesia and as the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said, as quoted Between.
During his tenure as Indonesian president, Jokowi also realized that he could not please everyone. Jokowi admitted that he could not meet everyone's expectations. Because, he said, only ordinary humans and perfection belong to Allah.
“We are very aware that as humans, we cannot please everyone. It is also impossible for us to meet the expectations of all parties. I am not perfect, I am human. Perfection belongs only to Allah, the kingdom of heaven and earth and everything in them. “He is Almighty over everything,” Jokowi said.
Before closing his speech at the national commemoration, Jokowi invited the guests to pray together. Jokowi asked for Allah's help to facilitate the achievement of the nation's goals.
“Finally, I call upon all present to pray together for the help of Allah SWT so that we may have the facilities to realize the ideals of a developed nation. The nation Baldatun Thayyibatun wa Rabboun Ghofur. “May Allah always answer our prayers,” Jokowi said.
Editor's Picks: Jokowi Apologizes, Political Observer: Will It Take 10 Years to Apologize?
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1899686/pidato-lengkap-jokowi-minta-maaf-saya-tidak-sempurna-kesempurnaan-milik-allah
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi's full speech apologizing: I am not perfect, perfection belongs to Allah
- U.S. Women's 4x100M Relay Swim Team Wins Gold, World RecordExBulletin
- Somalia beach attack kills dozens in Mogadishu | BBC News
- Olympic Games: First medal for Russian athletes as AIN is a silver tennis medal
- Conservatives left UK wide open to far-right violence, says former adviser | UK Security and Counter-Terrorism
- Genelia Deshmukh Birthday: When the actress revealed that Imran Khan was initially comfortable with another artist opposite him in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
- Thea LaFond's Brother Hears Sister Won Gold at Navy Football Practice
- “A stab in the back:” The family of a US citizen who was not released in a prisoner exchange reacts
- Taiwan Prepares Citizens for Chinese Invasion
- Jokowi Cancels Arrival of 500 Projo Volunteers to IKN Earlier This Month, What's New?
- New emergency security to be provided at mosques
- New National Cricket Academy to be set up in Bengaluru