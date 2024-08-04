Jokowi's full speech apologizing: I am not perfect, perfection belongs to Allah

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi apologized to the people in a speech delivered during the national commemoration at Merdeka Palace on Thursday evening, August 1, 2024. This event is part of a series of “Independence Months” for the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia.

Before Jokowi apologizes In his speech, he greeted the guests present at the event. Jokowi greeted Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and his wife, the ministry, the TNI commander, the National Police Chief, the Ulema, the mother kyai and nyai.

“We offer praise and gratitude to the presence of Allah SWT for all the protection and grace given to the Indonesian people so that we can continue to survive, can continue to grow, even though the world is hit by various crises: global uncertainty, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and the challenges that we will face in the future. It is also not easy,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi also sees that there will be various forms of crises and new challenges that will appear and disappear. Accordingly, Jokowi said that there is a need for unity, mutual strengthening, help and prayer among nations. Jokowi's statement was met with approval from the audience and guests who attended the event.

“Therefore, as a nation, we must always be united, okay? We must strengthen each other, okay? We must help each other, okay? “Help each other and pray for the safety of all of us as a nation and for the progress of Indonesia that we love,” he said, as quoted by the YouTube channel. Presidential Secretariat.

After that, Jokowi acted on behalf of the vice president Ma'ruf Amin apologized to the people in front of thousands of guests. On behalf of the Indonesian President and Vice President, Jokowi apologized for his mistakes and errors during his term.

“Mr. Vice President, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters of the country and the country, on this auspicious occasion, the first day of the month of independence in August, with all sincerity and humility, allow me and Professor KH Ma'ruf Amin “I sincerely apologize for all the mistakes and errors made so far, especially while we both serve our mandate as the President of the Republic of Indonesia and as the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said, as quoted Between.

During his tenure as Indonesian president, Jokowi also realized that he could not please everyone. Jokowi admitted that he could not meet everyone's expectations. Because, he said, only ordinary humans and perfection belong to Allah.

“We are very aware that as humans, we cannot please everyone. It is also impossible for us to meet the expectations of all parties. I am not perfect, I am human. Perfection belongs only to Allah, the kingdom of heaven and earth and everything in them. “He is Almighty over everything,” Jokowi said.

Before closing his speech at the national commemoration, Jokowi invited the guests to pray together. Jokowi asked for Allah's help to facilitate the achievement of the nation's goals.

“Finally, I call upon all present to pray together for the help of Allah SWT so that we may have the facilities to realize the ideals of a developed nation. The nation Baldatun Thayyibatun wa Rabboun Ghofur. “May Allah always answer our prayers,” Jokowi said.

