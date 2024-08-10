The carnival of red and white double flags and the proclamation text arrives at the IKN State Palace

Later, President Joko Widodo will hand over the flag to Paskibraka which will be hoisted at the IKN State Palace on August 17, 2024 during the commemorative ceremony for the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia.

Published on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 6:35 p.m. WIB

The carnival carrying a duplicate of the red and white flag and the text of the proclamation arrived at the State Palace, capital of the archipelago (IKN), East Kalimantan province, on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Right in front of the IKN State Palace, the Purna Paskibraka Duta Pancasila in charge of carrying the red and white flag, namely Naila Aulita Alqubra Sinapoy and the bearer of the proclamation text, Lilly Wenda, got off the “Maung” car. The two then climbed the honorary ladder to the National Paspampres and Purna Paskibraka in 2023.

A duplicate of the red and white flag and the text of the proclamation were then carried to the West Hall of the Main Corridor to the Flag Room of the IKN State Palace. In this room, a duplicate of the red and white flag and the text of the proclamation were handed over to the Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono.

In addition, a duplicate of the Red and White flag and the text of the proclamation will be kept in this room. Later, President Joko Widodo will hand over the flag to Paskibraka which will be hoisted at the IKN State Palace on August 17, 2024 during the commemoration ceremony of the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia.

This carnival made history because for the first time a duplicate of the red and white flag and the text of the proclamation were brought to the IKN. Apart from that, this carnival also travels about 1,320 kilometers from Monas to the IKN State Palace.

This carnival procession is not only a symbol of respect for the nation's history and struggle, but also illustrates the determination to continue maintaining national unity and integrity.