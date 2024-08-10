Imran Khan opens up about school caning, says he would 'maybe commit murder' if teacher hit his daughter





Imran Khan has explained how he would react if a teacher corporally punished his daughter.

Imran Khan has spoken out on the issue of corporal punishment in schools, saying he would never tolerate anyone raising a hand on his daughter.

Imran Khan, who has stepped away from the spotlight to prioritise his mental health, has been sharing glimpses of his life away from the media spotlight on social media in recent years. His posts often focus on his experiences as a father to his daughter, Imara. In a recent appearance on YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Imran spoke about the complexities of parenting and expressed his strong disapproval of corporal punishment in schools.

Imran, who separated from his wife Avantika Malik in 2019 after eight years of marriage, spoke about the challenges he faced growing up in the Indian education system. He explained that the use of corporal punishment was rife during his school days, especially at Mumbai’s Bombay Scottish, where even minor infractions like wearing the wrong colour socks or forgetting a book were met with caning. “I went to a number of schools. I started at Bombay Scottish in Mumbai. At that time, they thought that any behaviour could be corrected with caning. So, you wear the wrong colour socks to school? Caning! You forgot to bring a book to school? Caning! You didn’t do your homework? Guess what? More caning! The regularity with which teachers would beat us was really starting to wear on me,” he shared.

He recounted the regularity of the beatings and how deeply it affected him as a child. Today, as a father, Imran finds the idea of ​​such punishment intolerable. He expressed his protective instincts by saying: “When I think about it now, I was an eight or nine-year-old child. Younger than my own daughter. And if I imagined a teacher today raising his hand and hitting my child, I would see red. I would be driven to commit murder, to see someone assaulting my child in that way. So, yes, I was not capable of handling the school system.”

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. However, the film didn't do well and the actor has since taken an indefinite break from screens. A year ago, Imran had mentioned that he was reading scripts. The actor said, “I don't have a clear answer, but I am reading scripts and having creative conversations with filmmakers.” So, hopefully, it will be next year, as quoted by Instant Bollywood.

Imran's performance in the critically acclaimed film Delhi Belly was widely praised. He also appeared in the film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, alongside Ali Zafar and Katrina Kaif. The film was a box-office success. It was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He is also known for his roles in I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu alongside Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor respectively.

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu Narain, Deputy Editor of News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news to interviewing print and electronic media personalities, he works with the Entertainment team of News18.com.

