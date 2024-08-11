



Owners of zombie knives and machetes will receive at least $10 for each knife and machete they turn in to police. The bill aims to get deadly weapons off the streets after a string of horrific deaths involving children, paving the way for stricter laws. An Interior Ministry document outlines which weapons are eligible for cash from August 26. They typically have blades at least twenty centimeters long, a sharp tip, and include features such as a serrated edge or spikes. Eligible weapons were a Rambo-style knife and a zombie-style machete. Details – including police stations that will accept weapons – can be found here.

Compensation for the returned knives will be available until September 23, before new legislation banning the weapons comes into force the following day. A higher price may be paid if the owner can prove that the gun is worth more, for example by producing a receipt of purchase. But the Interior Ministry admitted it expected only around 472 weapons to be handed over. And the compensation paid, which is expected to be about $14,000, is dwarfed by the cost of running the program, which is $301,000. Laws coming into force next month mean that possession of a zombie knife or similar weapon will be punishable by up to 51 weeks in prison.

The decision follows the recent horrific deaths of three little girls who were taking part in a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport. Last year, Mikey Roynon, 16, died after being stabbed in the neck with a zombie knife at a party in Bath. A 16-year-old boy was convicted of murder and two other boys, both 16, were convicted of manslaughter. Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust, a charity fighting knife crime, said: “Machetes and zombie knives have been used as instruments of violence for too long, causing terrible injuries and spreading fear. The imminent ban will enable police to remove these weapons and those who carry them from our streets.” This restitution plan is a crucial first step. By providing compensation, it will encourage responsible owners to voluntarily return these deadly objects before the ban goes into effect. In the year to April, more than 51,000 serious offences involving the use of a knife or sharp instrument, including murder, rape, robbery, assault and sexual assault, were recorded in England and Wales. This figure has almost doubled in ten years, from 28,000 crimes involving a bladed weapon in the 12 months to the end of March 2014. Last year, 27,500 knife-related offences were recorded.

