May 9 was exaggerated, says Mehmood Khan Achakzai – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who also heads Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Aain, believes that what happened on May 9 last year was exaggerated.

Mr Achakzai suggested that the current government resign and a national government, led by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, be formed to take the country forward and hold fresh elections.

Pakistan's history is full of tragedies like May 9. The hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is one, the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, preceded by that of Murtaza Bhutto, is another. What happened on May 12, 2007, is another example.

But how many of them (cases) have been solved and the culprits prosecuted, Achakzai wonders.

Calls on the national government to move the country forward

If we cannot single out all those involved in these cases, why single out one in particular? It is time to stop targeting Imran Khan, end the witch-hunt against him and move on, Mr. Achazkai said at a press conference in New Delhi. He was flanked by Asad Qaiser, the PTI leader and former Speaker of the National Assembly.

Mr Achakzai also demanded the establishment of a national government for four months to run the country.

All major parties come together, acknowledge and eliminate each other's grudges, build a consensus on how to run the country, find a suitable person (maybe someone like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi) to lead the caretaker team and let the winner of the elections run the country, he said in an interview with Dawn.com.

Mr Achakzai said that moving forward, the Constitution provides a clear path. If everyone abides by the Constitution, all the current problems of the country will be solved. It is not our destiny to be continuously ruled by corrupt generals and politicians who steal the people's mandate.

Mr Achakzai said that building infrastructure of roads, streets, sewers and drainage could not replace true freedom. He went on to say that the British rulers built everything better than any other ruler in Pakistan. Yet, we wanted them to leave because true freedom means the right to rule and decide one's own destiny, as demanded by PTI leader Imran Khan.

He found no solution to the problems except in the supremacy of the Constitution, the sovereignty of Parliament and the rule of law, as demanded by the imprisoned Imran Khan.

This year, August 14 gives us a starting point and the Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ain invites all those who wish to join hands and contribute to come forward and save the country, he said.

On this occasion, Asad Qaiser announced that the PTI would hold seminars, rallies and discussions on August 13 to create awareness on the issue and convince the people about the importance of rule of law, right to autonomy, civilian supremacy and sovereignty of parliament in national development.

Mr Qaiser said the PTI would hold a rally in Lahore on August 27 as it had obtained permission, claiming that the rally would be so massive that it would sweep everyone away.

The PTI also claims its right to protest in accordance with the law. If the Supreme Court has granted this right to the PTI, why can't this government do the same?

He wondered how the Parliament could pass laws against the Supreme Court verdict. He said Mehmood Achakzai and other alliance partners would also challenge the law in the coming days.

In an unusual move, Asad Qaiser also ridiculed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her TikTok clips and reminded her that she was not given the mandate to run the province. She stole the mandate from the PTI and it is better that she realises it.

He went on to say that Maryam's father (Nawaz) should have had the moral courage to accept defeat and refuse to form governments at the centre and in the province, which could have earned him immense respect.

Mr Qaiser said he was in the city to inquire about the health of ailing PTI chairman Parvez Elahi and also to visit PTI worker Aalia Hamza.

Published in Dawn, August 11, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1851528/may-9-blown-out-of-proportion-says-mehmood-khan-achakzai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos