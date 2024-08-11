The three enemies of the West: Salman, Jinping and Modi





Greatanalysis by El Economistaon the threat of Saudi Arabiathat is to say dangerous Mohamed bin Salmanto Europe: this assassin is so rich that he can afford to wipe out the West's debt by selling off his formidable portfolio of European assets, including French public debt, if the West dares to confiscate Russian assets on the continent abroad. occasion of the invasion of Ukraine. Let us recall that Moscow's Muslim ally has always been Irenewhile Saudi Arabia was, in exchange for military protection, the ally of the United States and the West. And remember also that Riyadh is the eternal enemy of Tehran, because there are two types of Islam, the Sun and the Chi, perpetually in contradiction. However… Much worse, more dangerous than Ben Salman, he is Xi Jinping. The Chinese are the most dangerous murderers, because they are currently the most powerful, with successes achieved according to the old formula of one country, two systems, communist politics and capitalist economy. That is, two atheistic and materialistic models that empty man. Putin, like the ayatolls of Tehran, is beginning to be, more than an ally, a puppet of the Salman-Jinping-Modi trio. Like the Iranians, the Russians are useful fools that the three tyrants use to subjugate the West. There is yet a third enemy of the West, which, if not more powerful than Beijing and Islam, will soon be. I am talking about India. Narendra Modia good-natured man and a real murderer. The venomous Modi has reached Hindu fascism: theNationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)in power since 2014, which does not apply a kind of Hindu law, which leads to the persecution of Christians. Logic: Hindus are pantheists and the panthesme This is the complete opposite of Christianity: not only is human life worthless, but its destiny is destruction. India is already the most populous country in the world and aspires to become the most powerful. It is very likely that it will succeed because power is the ability to inflict pain and when the dominant philosophy is to consider man as worth as much as animals or things, the ability to inflict damage is multiplied. And don't be obsessed with Poutine. Like the ayatolls of Tehran, Putin is beginning to be, more than an ally, a puppet of the Salman-Jinping-Modi trio. Like the Iranians, the Russians are useful fools that the three tyrants use to subjugate the West. To defend Christianity, one must not hate Christ… and that is exactly what is happening in the West right now. The West will do well mobilize before being absorbed by its enemies. For now, the following measures should be implemented: reduce its public debt, reduce its unsustainable welfare state, reduce its Arab immigration, which is not the most dangerous but the closest, and apply the principle of reciprocity to Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus: if you do not allow Christians to preach in your countries, they will not allow you to do so in mine either. Of course, to defend Christianity, one must not hate Christ…this is exactly what is happening in the West today. The main enemy of the West is the West itself, denatured by Christ.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hispanidad.com/politica/internacional/tres-enemigos-occidente-salman-jinping-modi_12053120_102.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos