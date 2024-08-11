Turkish group Zorlu Holding announces plans to sell stakes in Israel – Israel News

Following the revelation of the extension of the contract for the supply of electricity to the IDF between the Defense Ministry and Dorad Energy, partly owned by the Turkish holding company Zorlu, whose owners are close to President Erdogan, the company announced its intention to sell its stakes in the power plant and liquidate its assets in Israel.

Since then, the revelation, widely reported in Turkish media, including in a cover story in the Aydinlik newspaper, has been harshly criticized by BDS activists.

Several demonstrations took place this weekend near the home of its director, Turkish businessman Ahmet Nazif Zorlu, and at the entrance to the company's offices.

Zorlu is a well-known company in Turkey that owns textile factories, home appliance manufacturers, energy companies, infrastructure, real estate, financial services and huge shopping malls.

The article, published in The Jerusalem Postreceived over a million X-rated views, formerly on Twitter, and was savagely condemned.

The headquarters of Zorlu Holding, located in the Levent district of Istanbul, Turkey, on August 21, 2022. (Credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

“The dirty business between Turkish companies and the terrorist organization Israel continues unabated. It will go down in history. Anyone who benefits Zionist Israel is not one of us. Neither are we,” one user commented.

“If Zorlu Holding supplies electricity to the Zionist barbarians who murdered 100 civilians today, which it does, it is complicit in this massacre. May Allah curse them as well. Just as a boycott applies to Jewish products, it should also apply to Zorlu Holdings.”

The Turkish BDS movement has called for a boycott of the company.

“Zorlu Holding continues its complicity in the genocide by providing electricity to the occupation army,” the movement said. “We emphasize that Zorlu Holding’s energy investments in the occupying country provide logistical support for the ongoing genocide in Palestine, and we reiterate our call for a boycott until the end of this partnership.”

Facing fierce criticism, Zorlu Holding, listed on the local stock exchange, published a notice declaring its intention to sell its stake in Dorad, thus ending its operations in Israel.

“Regarding the news regarding the Dorad Power Plant, which was given to the public by various media today and related to our company,” he said, “it was necessary for our company to issue a statement in accordance with Section 9 entitled “Verification of News and Rumors” of Special Notice II-15.1 of the Securities Authority.

“In this context, we wish to inform you that we are continuing our efforts to remove our stake in the Dorad Power Plant and Israel from our portfolio, taking into account our special statement of May 24, 2024 and all our stakeholders, especially our investors. We will fully and timely share developments with the public.”

May Transactions

To demonstrate its commitment to the Turkish boycott, Zorlu Holding sold its other holdings in Israel, in the Ramat Negev Energy and Ashdod Energy power plants, which the companies jointly operated, to Edeltech Group in late May for NIS 127 million.

The official announcement said the transaction is part of the Turkish company's transition to renewable energy sources, which includes the sale of its stakes in gas-fired power plants.

A few days ago, we stood at Zorlu's door and showed the true face of Zorlu, who said: “We have ended all our business relations with Israel.” Just a few days after this action, this news appeared. Both liars and collaborators…https://t.co/qQHu2gz74v https://t.co/9u51FRaMR4 pic.twitter.com/5f9Hpj91kR – TKP (@tkpninsesi) August 9, 2024

But so far, it seems that Zorlu has no intention of getting rid of her profitable stake in “Dorad”, which brings hundreds of millions of dollars a year to the owners, even though it also runs on gas. Apparently, after the strong pressure on her in recent days, the announcement states that she “continues to strive to get rid of her share in the power plant.”

Zorlu Holding has renewed its agreement to supply electricity to the bases of the Israeli occupation army. The power plant of Dorad Energy Company, 25% of whose shares belong to Zorlu, supplies electricity to many points, including the Israeli Ministry of Defense. pic.twitter.com/1UVuNxlKei – Adem Özkose (@ademozkose) August 9, 2024

In 2004, Zorlu partnered with Dorad to establish and maintain the Dorad Power Plant, at a cost of one billion dollars. The solemn signing ceremony was held in Ankara, with the participation of the Israeli Minister of Energy and his Turkish counterpart. In January 2005, Zorlu became a co-owner of the power plant by acquiring 25% of the shares.

Dorad, one of Israel's largest power plants, is located south of Ashkelon. It is fueled by natural gas and diesel and is partly owned by the state (37.5%). Since 2004, the plant has supplied electricity to the Israeli army and the Defense Ministry.

In July, about two and a half months after the Turkish boycott was imposed, the deal was renewed and unanimously approved by Dorad's board of directors, with Zorlu's Turkish representatives voting in favor along with Israeli shareholders.

Beyond the fact that a Turkish company was chosen by the Defense Ministry to continue providing electricity to IDF soldiers, the question arises as to how the State of Israel allows a Turkish company to own a strategic national infrastructure while sharing ownership with it.

The Ministry of Defense said in response to the initial news about the extension of the agreement: “A long-term agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defense and Dorad in 2004, which is still in force. The agreement has not been renewed, but it was agreed to update the percentage of discount on the electricity tariff to reduce the electricity costs of the defense system in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

Dorad Corporation is an Israeli company whose principal shareholder is the State of Israel. Its activities are conducted in accordance with Israeli law and are subject to Israeli regulations.