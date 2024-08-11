Trump in Exile Reporter Describes Trump After January 6 | Donald Trump





JD Vance is just the latest example in a string of personnel misfires by Donald Trump. The junior senator from Ohio who became an unpopular vice presidential pick follows other bad personnel ideas by the likes of Omarosa Manigault Newman, Anthony Scaramucci and Rob Porter.

In Trump in Exile, her new book about the former president’s time out of office, Politico’s Meridith McGraw reminds us of Trump’s limited ability to vet candidates, as well as his antipathy toward Florida’s Ron DeSantis and his lust for money. Oh, and his obsession with tanning.

Trump was still sunbathing and getting ready for the day when a group of reporters joined him aboard his private jet, McGraw writes.

Most politicians start their day with a shower, a jog, maybe a haircut. Trump? Note the verb “tanned.”

Trump in Exile is a well-paced and well-researched book. McGraw leaves the reader smirking, frowning, and shaking their heads. An ABC producer turned journalist, she captures Trump’s moods, moments, and those around him.

Susie Wiles, a former DeSantis operative who fell out of favor with the governor, and Chris LaCivita, a veteran Republican and key player in the review of the military records of John Kerry and Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz, are receiving special attention for their mostly unblemished competence.

McGraw returns to 2021, when Trump’s future seemed uncertain. Ousted from power after his defeat by Joe Biden and the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, he was seething with rage, yearning for revenge and relevance. More than anything, he needed to be needed. In the storm, any port will do, Trump said as he seized then-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Like Napoleon, Trump dared to come back. McCarthy’s cowardly acceptance meant it was not impossible, but it would not be easy. Insurrection filled the canvas. Trump’s instincts remained flawed, his appetites bottomless.

In September 2021, Trump endorsed Sean Parnell, a former Army Ranger, for senator from Pennsylvania. Trump expected Parnell to fight for election integrity, strong borders, our Second Amendment, energy jobs, and much more. That never happened.

Just before Thanksgiving, Parnell dropped out of college. A state court awarded his wife primary custody of their three children. He was reportedly abusive. Trump felt blindsided. Predictably, the responsibility was passed to someone else. He blamed his son for encouraging him to make the endorsement, McGraw writes.

As with Vance, all roads led to Don Jr. But Trump wasn't alone in his doubts. GOP elders felt the same way about him that he felt about Donnie.

Parnell’s bitter custody battle highlighted concerns among senior Republicans about the rigor of Trump’s selection process and the possibility that he would back people who might not be able to win a general election. Ultimately, Trump’s missteps paved the way for Josh Shapiro to be elected governor of Pennsylvania.

In August 2024, Trump’s chosen running mate once compared him to Hitler. Vance once said he hated the police. He had a six-figure investment in Rumble, an online video platform that hosts Russian propaganda and Nazi imagery.

Vance, meanwhile, has a Yale law degree and the looks of a vice president. In Trump's world, aesthetics atone for many sins.

You're a beautiful son of a bitch, McGraw reports, according to what Trump told Vance in 2022.

One criterion that was of outsized importance to Trump was physical appearance and telegenicity, two things he frequently told people he liked about Vance.

Trump has once again demonstrated a lack of selection skills. Even he seems to have realized this. Last week, as Vance was agitating, Trump said: “It’s well documented, historically, the vice president in terms of election has no impact, virtually no impact.”

Translated: If I had to do it again, it wouldn't be Vance.

By contrast, Trump has shown great skill in eliminating DeSantis, the self-deprecating governor of Florida. After reluctantly endorsing DeSantis for reelection in 2022, Trump has been preparing to eviscerate him. His minions have labeled DeSantis, a socially awkward and moralizing man, as a weirdo, a misfit.

Ron DeSanctimonious would also be known for his role as the Governor of Pudding Fingers, based on a commercial depicting him enjoying chocolate pudding without a spoon.

Ron DeSantis loves to stick his fingers where they don’t belong, the ad began. It helped drain his campaign of substance. The governor never denied the pudding incident, which allegedly happened during a flight with a donor. Think of Sen. Amy Klobuchar eating salad with a comb, a true story from the 2020 primaries. That worked, too.

The incident, crude, funny and bizarre, was rumored and quickly became part of Tallahassee lore, McGraw writes, of DeSantis' decision to push the pudding.

It was a question of ridicule.

In discussing their strategy, one Trump adviser referred to Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, an influential 1971 book. Trump’s aides focused on rule number five: Ridicule is man’s most powerful weapon. There is no defense. Ridicule is nearly impossible to counter. Plus, it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.

The pudding ad was both disgusting and clever, its purpose being to take aim at DeSantiss and begin signaling to the public that he was, well, weird.

McGraw also examines the birth of Trump Media & Technology Group, a publicly traded company. Suffice it to say, Trump came out on top. After a meeting in January 2021, the parties agreed that Trump would own 90% of the shares, McGraw recalls. The only equity he would invest would be his name.

Like so many before them who had done business with Trump, his new partners would soon discover that in business with the devil, the profits all go one way.

With less than 90 days to go until the election, Trump and Harris are locked in a footrace. He is no longer the frontrunner or the youngest candidate. Polls and prediction markets are predicting a toss-up. Pennsylvania is once again a political battleground. Even Kyle Rittenhouse, the acquitted murderer, is hesitant to endorse Trump.

In any case, since he landed in Palm Beach on January 20, 2021, ejected from Washington, apparently for good, Trump has been on a long journey. He could still come back.

