Politics
Minister Rui Costa and Chinese Ambassador discuss bilateral agenda of Presidents Lula and Xi Jinping in November at Brazil Casa Civil
The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa, and the Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Zhu Qingqiao, met at the Planalto Palace, this Monday (12), and defined some measures so that the arrival of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, to Brazil, in November, will be enriched by the formalization of new partnerships in projects that raise the level of Brazil-China diplomatic relations.
The meeting served to analyze the main areas of interest for Brazil and, according to Minister Costa, to create a working group involving the Civil House, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), the Chinese Embassy, as well as other departments, such as the Treasury, will be officially constituted by next week to establish the lines and axes of these projects. Areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure and energy transition constitute the portfolio of priorities of the Brazilian government. The WG will be responsible for organizing the announcements that will be made on the occasion of the visit of the Chinese leader.
After the visit to China, President Lula determined that we could move forward in developing a program that aligns Brazil's new development policies with the expansion of this cooperation, Rui said.
The ambassador also reiterated his interest in bringing even more dynamism to the relations between the countries. Our partnership to invest in Brazil is a partnership looking to the future. Our economies and cooperation must continue to meet the requirements induced by sustainable development. Identify now the strategic areas and priorities of our cooperation, said Zhu Qingqiao, highlighting as very positive the existence of the China-Brazil High-level Commission for Consultation and Cooperation (COSBAN), a mechanism that shows the great dimension that we already have.
Xi Jinping is expected to take advantage of his visit to Brazil for the G20 summit (the group of the world's 20 largest economies) for a state visit to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Brazil-China relations and formalize agreements.
