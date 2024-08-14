Harris and Trump Campaigned on the Same Day. Listen to the ContrastExBulletin





Vice President Harris was in Nevada with her running mate, and former President Trump campaigned for a Senate candidate in Montana. These same-day appearances are a chance to hear the contrast between substance and style.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We compare the speeches given by the candidates on the same day.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: Hey, Nevada.

INSKEEP: On Saturday, Vice President Harris wrapped up a tour by introducing her running mate.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HARRIS: Can we hear it for Tim Walz?

INSKEEP: And former President Trump campaigned for a Senate candidate in Montana.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “GOD BLESS THE USA”)

LEE GREENWOOD: (singing) …United States.

DONALD TRUMP: Thank you.

INSKEEP: The appearances show a contrast in substance and style. The two began with a small talk, with Harris talking about the Olympics.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HARRIS: Our national women's soccer team also won gold.

(APPLAUSE)

INSKEEP: Trump on the length of his commute from the airport.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: I'll tell you what, I know Montana better than you think. I've been all over your state today. It's a two-hour thing. When will we be there? Two hours, sir. Two hours.

INSKEEP: Soon, Trump was talking about his opponent.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: We're going to kick out crazy Kamala. You know her? You've heard of Kamala? Radical left. Radical left.

INSKEEP: He repeatedly walked away from the target and then came back to the vice president.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: Since she became a presidential candidate, she has refused to give a single interview. You know why? Because she is stupid.

INSKEEP: That's what Trump said in Montana, the same day Harris spoke in Nevada.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HARRIS: As a prosecutor, I specialized in sexual abuse cases. Donald Trump was convicted of sexual abuse.

(BOOS)

HARRIS: As attorney general, I held Wall Street banks accountable for fraud. Well…

(LAUGH)

INSKEEP: She didn't have to finish her thought. Harris offered broad themes: democracy, freedom and a focus on the future.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HARRIS: And it's my promise to everyone here, when I'm president, that we will continue our fight for America's working families…

(APPLAUSE)

HARRIS: …In particular to increase the minimum wage…

(APPLAUSE)

HARRIS: …And eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers.

INSKEEP: Harris endorsed that last idea after Trump, even though she agrees with him on little else.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HARRIS: What kind of country do we want to live in? A country of chaos, fear and hatred…

UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS: No.

HARRIS: …Or a country of freedom, compassion and the rule of law?

(APPLAUSE)

INSKEEP: Trump hit his big themes, claiming without evidence that his opponents would turn America, quote, “communist” and making his own promises on Social Security.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: And seniors, as I said, will not pay taxes on their Social Security. That's a big problem.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding to any school that introduces critical race theory, transgender madness, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content into the lives of our children. We will not do that.

INSKEEP: And where Harris spoke for 28 minutes, Trump spoke for an hour and 40, often talking about a president who is no longer in office.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: What do you prefer, Crooked Joe…

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: …Or Sleepy Joe?

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: OK. The dishonest guys always seem to win. I mean, he's a dishonest guy.

INSKEEP: Trump even seems to regret the debate that knocked out Biden.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: Why the hell did I debate him?

INSKEEP: And he indulged in a fantasy about the comeback of the opponent that Trump had been leading in the polls.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: I heard he's going to come back at the Democratic convention. He's going to walk into the room and say, “I want my presidency back.”

INSKEEP: The former president repeated this on social media.

NPR's Mara Liasson listened to these elements of Saturday's speeches with us. She's also been following the campaign's other messages. Good morning, Mara.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hello.

INSKEEP: What themes do you hear?

LIASSON: Well, Harris seems to have found her own way of talking about Trump as a threat to democracy. It's a pretty abstract concept for most voters, which is why she's chosen freedom as her mantra. Freedom from having the government not come between you and your doctor, freedom from having your kids read the books you want them to read, freedom from having to endure gun violence. Most elections are referendums on the sitting president, and what she's trying to do is make this race a referendum on Trump, not on the Biden-Harris administration. And she's doing it by saying she's the candidate of the future, not the past. Trump is the past. And that's what Harris supporters mean when they chant, “We're not going back.”

INSKEEP: Well, how does Trump handle that?

LIASSON: Trump stands in stark contrast to Harris. Instead of the Harris-Walz duo, laughing and smiling, always bragging about the joy they bring, you see his mugshot on all of Trump's campaign merchandise. He has a very pessimistic message. He tells his supporters that America is in decline, that crime is rampant, that immigration is out of control, that prices are too high. And then there are all these personal insults that Trump directs at Harris. She has a low IQ, she's incompetent, she's not really black.

And, you know, since Trump has a new opponent, he's really struggled to find a coherent, consistent message against Harris. And a lot of Republicans are saying that in this third presidential campaign, he's been much less disciplined than they expected. Some Republican media outlets are openly expressing their concerns. The Wall Street Journal editorial page ran the headline, “Will Trump Throw Another Election?” And it's almost a role reversal. Not long ago, it was the Democrats who were wringing their hands and criticizing Biden's performance. Now, Republicans are suffering from whiplash. Remember, at the convention in Milwaukee, they weren't just confident. They were talking about a landslide victory.

INSKEEP: Yeah.

LIASSON: The race is now tight. But the Trump campaign insists that Harris' honeymoon is going to end. Her new poll numbers are going to drop. And this reminds me of the Biden campaign, which for the longest time predicted that Trump's poll numbers would drop once voters realized that he was actually the nominee. So when a campaign starts predicting that their opponent's poll numbers are going to drop in the near future, you know that's wishful thinking.

INSKEEP: OK. Although the former president still has some advantages, I think. What are they?

LIASSON: Absolutely. He has a lot of advantages. He has the Electoral College, which helps Republicans. He has the edge on a lot of issues. Polls show that voters see him as the stronger leader. They see him doing better on the economy, on crime, on the border. And those internal poll numbers could change, but so far, he's holding them. He also has a flood of negative ads targeting Harris, ready to go. And a super PAC supporting Trump is about to run $100 million worth of ads in key states between now and Labor Day. And that's a lot of ads.

INSKEEP: A hundred million dollars. I think we both remember when presidential campaigns – like, the whole campaign didn't cost maybe $100 million. And that's…

LIASSON: That's true.

INSKEEP: …A wave of advertising. Incredible. Mara, thank you so much. I always appreciate your ideas.

LIASSON: You're welcome.

INSKEEP: That's NPR's Mara Liasson.

