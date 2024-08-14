I have a line for you!





James Mahlon White There’s so much going on in the world that it’s hard to keep up. The Perseid meteor shower arrived on Monday. I took Max (Schnauzer) for an evening walk to see if we could catch a glimpse and I spotted two streaks of light streaking through the clouds. Sometimes these spectacles of the universe are like a vacation without the hassle and expense. They lift your spirits, or at least I’ve found that to be true. Two ancient North American structures collapsed nine days apart in Glen Canyon, Utah. An indigenous tribe warned, “This is a bad omen,” pointing to impending doom. Climate change was not mentioned as a cause, which is refreshing. Kamala Harris has chosen her running mate. Tim Walz is the governor of Minnesota. While he let Minneapolis burn during the George Floyd riots, Kamala was busy soliciting donations to help free those arrested for rioting and looting. INCREDIBLE! Well, at least he lowered his head. This will be helpful in meeting Xi Jinping's demands.

* * *

There’s a presidential debate on September 10th. I bet the term “border war” comes up with all the violence going on there. It used to mean something different than it does today, where most people think of it as the United States and Mexico. During the Civil War, it was used when Missouri and Kansas were actually at war and Missouri troops went and shot people up in Lawrence and burned a good chunk of the town. A number of families had members on both sides of that conflict. I grew up hearing my father’s expression, “If you’re going to drive across Kansas, drive at night.” When my grandfather was a boy, he and my great-grandfather used to drive to Denver to visit his aunts. There were no highways back then, that’s for sure. The road to Colorado was marked by paint splatters on telephone poles. And it took a while to get to Denver by car in those days and you had to stay in a little town hotel along the way. My two great-great-aunts in Denver never married and were schoolteachers there. My great-great-grandfather was adamant that all his children get a good education, including his daughters, Mabel and Laura. He sent them both to the University of Missouri to graduate and to the women's division of Columbia University in New York. They taught in Denver for many years.

* * *

Last night I came across a documentary about Amelia Earhart and a photograph that was discovered in the National Archives. One researcher claims it may prove she survived a landing in the Marshall Islands and was captured by the Japanese. At this point, what would Japan have to hide if they captured her and she died at their hands? It's certainly not the worst thing they've done in the past.

* * *

A good piece of advice is to quit while you're ahead and that's exactly what I'm going to do. Take care, buddy.

* * *

See you next week:

JMW

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.bentoncountyenterprise.com/stories/have-i-got-a-line-for-you,85539

