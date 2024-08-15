Funniest Tweets About Donald Trump Looking At His Phone While Talking To Elon Musk





Donald Trump was interviewed by Elon Musk on X the other day.

The interview started 45 minutes late and lasted two hours, so you can listen to it here if you like…

But if you just want to look at the meme that came out of it, you can continue reading here.

So Trump's communications director posted this photo of himself during the interview:

Sorry to keep you waiting. This is a complicated case! pic.twitter.com/k8xUJcGKjz

Margo Martin (@margommartin) August 13, 2024

Twitter: @margommartin

Another person from his campaign posted another photo:

BREAK THE INTERNET! @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/26YgA5vwJO

Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 13, 2024

@TheStevenCheung/Twitter: @TheStevenCheung

And just like that, a new meme was born:

1.

Sitting alone at the brunch table, you watch your friends on Find My who just left their apartment, even though they said they were almost there 15 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/t2IN187tVA

Ryan (@thisismeryan13) August 13, 2024

@margommartin/Twitter: @thisismeryan13

2.

Waiting for nothing to say from me thanks at the end of a call. pic.twitter.com/iz3fzlckZ8

Freak in the Sheets (@FreakinDSheet) August 14, 2024

@margommartin/Twitter: @FreakinDSheet

3.

He looks like an iPad kid at Olive Garden pic.twitter.com/Rv9pGjElcb

Bidenomics (New Deal Dem) follower (@PopulistJoe) August 13, 2024

@margommartin/Twitter: @PopulistJoe

4.

Me waiting for the first HaHa in group chat pic.twitter.com/kuKIFbttPG

Andrew Strauss (@straussanator) August 13, 2024

@margommartin/Twitter: @straussanator

5.

Calling my wife from jail after the boys golf trip got a little too eventful pic.twitter.com/EQosoeNcG2

Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) August 13, 2024

@TheStevenCheung/Twitter: @TheStevenCheung

6.

I check if my friends are all back home. pic.twitter.com/0EY5bqzlGF

Adam Smith (@asmith83) August 13, 2024

@TheStevenCheung/Twitter: @TheStevenCheung

7.

I'm looking forward to a laughing reaction after sending a joke to the group chat pic.twitter.com/XCVIQBF3nP

sophie (@netcapgirl) August 13, 2024

@margommartin/Twitter: @netcapgirl

8.

I look at my Ubereats driver pic.twitter.com/sRePtFgOmI

Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) August 13, 2024

@margommartin/Twitter: @timjhogan

9.

Midwesterners watch radar waiting for another tornado pic.twitter.com/bY6F6qxceC

Midwest vs. Everyone (@midwestern_ope) August 13, 2024

@TheStevenCheung/Twitter: @TheStevenCheung

10.

If I have to go to a wedding during football season: pic.twitter.com/knCF1tnfoF

Trey Rowland (@trey_rowland59) August 13, 2024

@margommartin/Twitter: @trey_rowland59

11.

VCs are waiting to wonder what would happen if a big tech company built this during a pitch pic.twitter.com/uzxiwQN1PN

sophie (@netcapgirl) August 13, 2024

@TheStevenCheung/Twitter: @TheStevenCheung

