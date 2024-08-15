Politics
Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam to visit China for first time abroad
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam gestures during a press conference at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on August 3, 2024. Photo: AFP
Vietnam's top leader To Lam will pay a three-day state visit to China from Sunday, his first overseas trip since becoming general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.
Analysts said the trip shows the continuation of close relations between the two countries, as developing long-term, stable and solid Vietnam-China relations has always been the strategic choice and top priority of the CPV and the Vietnamese government.
At the invitation of general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from Aug. 18 to 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.
Lam was elected general secretary of the CPV Central Committee on August 3, following the death of former general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on July 19. Analysts said Lam's visit to China underscored the unique and strategic importance of China-Vietnam relations, stressing that cooperation with China is a top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy in the post-Trong era.
President Xi Jinping will meet with Lam during his visit to China. Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning will meet with Lam respectively, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
China and Vietnam are working hard to implement the outcomes achieved during Xi Jinping's historic visit to Vietnam late last year, the spokesperson said, adding that efforts to build the strategically significant China-Vietnam community with a shared future have gotten off to a good start, the spokesperson said.
Noting that China is the first country Lam will visit after becoming general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, the spokesperson said it fully demonstrates the great importance he attaches to relations between the two parties and the two countries.
“Through this visit, China hopes to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and work with Vietnam to achieve success on our respective socialist paths toward modernization with distinctive characteristics, jointly advance the world socialist cause, and contribute to regional and world peace, stability and development,” the spokesperson said.
China-Vietnam relations have a rich and positive legacy. Since the normalization of relations in 1991, Vietnamese leaders have adopted a pragmatic foreign policy toward China, which has led to steady progress in relations. With Lam taking office, the most important task is to ensure a smooth transition and build on this positive legacy, Feng Chao, director of the Institute of South and Southeast Asian Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times.
Maintaining strong ties with China is very beneficial for Vietnam's industrialization and modernization, especially given the current economic development challenges the country is facing, Feng said.
By choosing China as Lam's first overseas visit, Vietnam has reaffirmed the important role China plays in its diplomacy and the enduring friendship between the two parties. The CPC-CPV relationship will guide the development of bilateral ties, stressing that strong party ties continue to be a key feature of current China-Vietnam relations, Ge Hongliang, vice dean of the ASEAN College at Guangxi Minzu University, told the Global Times on Thursday.
Ge said Lam is expected to have in-depth discussions with Chinese leaders on the further development of CPC-CPV relations, with the possibility of reaching new consensus.
One of the main purposes of Lam's visit to China is to engage in high-level strategic dialogue with Chinese leaders on future cooperation. In addition to reconnecting with old friends, new relationships will be established, Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.
As China and Vietnam are socialist countries led by communist parties, Lam's visit is essential to deepening mutual understanding. It also aims to shape the development of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Xu said.
China and Vietnam have maintained high-level exchanges in recent years. In December 2023, President Xi paid a state visit to Vietnam, during which Xi and then General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Trong announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, which is of strategic significance.
Analysts are looking forward to Lam's visit, which will advance the China-Vietnam community toward a shared future of strategic importance. They believe it will not only bring tangible benefits to the two countries, but also important certainty, confidence and momentum for regional development.
In addition to economic cooperation, China and Vietnam will also hold discussions on core issues, including maritime issues, Xu said.
Balanced diplomacy unchanged
The United States and some Western countries are closely following Ms. Lam's visit to China.
Ge noted that Lam's visit underscores that Vietnam's balanced foreign policy, dubbed “bamboo diplomacy” and perfected under former General Secretary Trong, remains unchanged.
Despite the challenges and pressures it faces, Vietnam has effectively integrated into the international community and regional value chains by maintaining a non-aligned position, the expert said, noting that by engaging in an open and inclusive model of international relations, Vietnam aims to improve its global position to foster economic development and achieve long-term national goals.
“This strategy supports Vietnam’s autonomy while contributing to regional and global stability,” Ge said.
Since assuming the presidency in May, Lam has visited Laos and Cambodia. He also met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's visit to Hanoi in June and spoke with him by phone on August 8 after taking office as party chief.
Amid growing protectionism from Europe and the United States, Vietnam, like China, faces challenges posed by the US and Europe's “small yard, high fence” strategy, analysts said.
Strengthening cooperation between regional countries and developing countries is key to effectively solving these problems, observers said, calling for more cooperation and exchanges between China and Vietnam.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202408/1318139.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam to visit China for first time abroad
- Trump Press Conference Today: Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at a golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.
- PM Modi breaks silence on RG Kar rape and murder case, urges state govt to take tough action against criminals
- The rest is politics, Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell
- 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California again near Lake Elsinore – Press Telegram
- Abbas announced he would visit Gaza in a speech to the Turkish parliament
- Camas School District Partners with US Tennis Association to Open Year-Round Tennis Center
- Forest fire in Greece forces thousands to evacuate and destroy about 100 homes | BBC News
- Four hospitalized, two dead after Minneapolis apartment building fire near US Bank Stadium
- Biden, Harris appear together; Vance, Walz hit the campaign trail
- Season tickets for Union hockey and football are now on sale!
- Daniel Spratt, MD, discusses potential causes of cancer rise