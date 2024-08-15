Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam to visit China for first time abroad

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam gestures during a press conference at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on August 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

Vietnam's top leader To Lam will pay a three-day state visit to China from Sunday, his first overseas trip since becoming general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

Analysts said the trip shows the continuation of close relations between the two countries, as developing long-term, stable and solid Vietnam-China relations has always been the strategic choice and top priority of the CPV and the Vietnamese government.

At the invitation of general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from Aug. 18 to 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.

Lam was elected general secretary of the CPV Central Committee on August 3, following the death of former general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on July 19. Analysts said Lam's visit to China underscored the unique and strategic importance of China-Vietnam relations, stressing that cooperation with China is a top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy in the post-Trong era.

President Xi Jinping will meet with Lam during his visit to China. Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning will meet with Lam respectively, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

China and Vietnam are working hard to implement the outcomes achieved during Xi Jinping's historic visit to Vietnam late last year, the spokesperson said, adding that efforts to build the strategically significant China-Vietnam community with a shared future have gotten off to a good start, the spokesperson said.

Noting that China is the first country Lam will visit after becoming general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, the spokesperson said it fully demonstrates the great importance he attaches to relations between the two parties and the two countries.

“Through this visit, China hopes to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and work with Vietnam to achieve success on our respective socialist paths toward modernization with distinctive characteristics, jointly advance the world socialist cause, and contribute to regional and world peace, stability and development,” the spokesperson said.

China-Vietnam relations have a rich and positive legacy. Since the normalization of relations in 1991, Vietnamese leaders have adopted a pragmatic foreign policy toward China, which has led to steady progress in relations. With Lam taking office, the most important task is to ensure a smooth transition and build on this positive legacy, Feng Chao, director of the Institute of South and Southeast Asian Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times.

Maintaining strong ties with China is very beneficial for Vietnam's industrialization and modernization, especially given the current economic development challenges the country is facing, Feng said.

By choosing China as Lam's first overseas visit, Vietnam has reaffirmed the important role China plays in its diplomacy and the enduring friendship between the two parties. The CPC-CPV relationship will guide the development of bilateral ties, stressing that strong party ties continue to be a key feature of current China-Vietnam relations, Ge Hongliang, vice dean of the ASEAN College at Guangxi Minzu University, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Ge said Lam is expected to have in-depth discussions with Chinese leaders on the further development of CPC-CPV relations, with the possibility of reaching new consensus.

One of the main purposes of Lam's visit to China is to engage in high-level strategic dialogue with Chinese leaders on future cooperation. In addition to reconnecting with old friends, new relationships will be established, Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.

As China and Vietnam are socialist countries led by communist parties, Lam's visit is essential to deepening mutual understanding. It also aims to shape the development of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Xu said.

China and Vietnam have maintained high-level exchanges in recent years. In December 2023, President Xi paid a state visit to Vietnam, during which Xi and then General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Trong announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, which is of strategic significance.

Analysts are looking forward to Lam's visit, which will advance the China-Vietnam community toward a shared future of strategic importance. They believe it will not only bring tangible benefits to the two countries, but also important certainty, confidence and momentum for regional development.

In addition to economic cooperation, China and Vietnam will also hold discussions on core issues, including maritime issues, Xu said.

Balanced diplomacy unchanged

The United States and some Western countries are closely following Ms. Lam's visit to China.

Ge noted that Lam's visit underscores that Vietnam's balanced foreign policy, dubbed “bamboo diplomacy” and perfected under former General Secretary Trong, remains unchanged.

Despite the challenges and pressures it faces, Vietnam has effectively integrated into the international community and regional value chains by maintaining a non-aligned position, the expert said, noting that by engaging in an open and inclusive model of international relations, Vietnam aims to improve its global position to foster economic development and achieve long-term national goals.

“This strategy supports Vietnam’s autonomy while contributing to regional and global stability,” Ge said.

Since assuming the presidency in May, Lam has visited Laos and Cambodia. He also met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's visit to Hanoi in June and spoke with him by phone on August 8 after taking office as party chief.

Amid growing protectionism from Europe and the United States, Vietnam, like China, faces challenges posed by the US and Europe's “small yard, high fence” strategy, analysts said.

Strengthening cooperation between regional countries and developing countries is key to effectively solving these problems, observers said, calling for more cooperation and exchanges between China and Vietnam.