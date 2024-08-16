Links to Trump's 2025 Plan Explained in Secret Recording Released





Top line

One of the authors of the 2025 Project claimed that former President Donald Trump gave the project his blessing and fully supports what we're doing, according to a secret recording released Thursday, the latest report linking Trump to the 2025 Project even as the former president has publicly disavowed it.

President Donald Trump speaks at the annual meeting of the Heritage Foundation's President's Club on October 1. [+] 17, 2017 in Washington.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Highlights

The 2025 Project is a multi-pronged effort led by the Heritage Foundation, with help from other conservative organizations, to prepare for the next conservative administration, namely a second Trump administration, which has drawn criticism primarily for its 900-page policy blueprint proposing a sweeping overhaul of the executive branch, which was first released last year.

Trump decried Project 2025 on Truth Social in July, saying he had nothing to do with them and calling some of their ideas absolutely ridiculous and appalling, and his campaign adviser Chris LaCivita has also criticized the group and called the operation a blight on the Trump campaign, even as ties have emerged between the former president, his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and the Heritage Foundation.

Russell Vought: The left-leaning Center for Climate Reporting released undercover footage Thursday of two people posing as donors speaking with Vought, a former Trump administration staffer who runs a right-wing group and author of a chapter in The 2025 Project, who said he was not concerned about Trump distancing himself from The 2025 Project, saying the former president had blessed the project and fully supported what we are doing.

Kevin Roberts: Trump traveled on a private jet with Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts in 2022, the Washington Post reported, before speaking at a Heritage Foundation event, and he also praised Roberts in a speech in February for doing an incredible job.

Public Comments: Trump has publicly praised the Heritage Foundation’s policy work in the past, stating in 2022, ahead of the release of the 2025 Project agenda, that the organization would lay the groundwork and detail the exact plans for what our movement will do when the American people give us a colossal mandate.

Project 2025 briefing: Roberts told the Post in April that he briefed Trump on Project 2025, saying he personally [has] I spoke to President Trump about Project 2025 because my role in the project was to make sure that every candidate who responded to our offer of a Project 2025 briefing got one from me.

JD Vance: Roberts has even closer ties to Vance, with the Heritage leader telling Politico in March that the senator was absolutely going to be one of the leaders, if not the leader, of our movement, and saying after Vance was named Trump's running mate that the Heritage Foundation had privately really supported him being the choice.

Kevin Roberts' book: Vance also wrote the foreword to Roberts' upcoming book outlining a peaceful second American revolution for conservative voters, in which Vance reportedly quotes Roberts as saying, “It's time to gather the wagons and load the muskets” and praises the Heritage Foundation as the most influential engine of ideas for Republicans from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump.

Project 2025 authors: More than 140 former members of the Trump administration are involved in Project 2025, according to CNN, including six of his former Cabinet secretaries and several people who wrote chapters that Trump suggested, according to the Post, could appear in his second administration, including former adviser Peter Navarro, former Housing Secretary Ben Carson and former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

Get Forbes Breaking News SMS Alerts: We launch SMS alerts so you’re always on top of the biggest stories making headlines. Send SMS alerts to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Contra

LaCivita denounced reports suggesting Trump is involved in Project 2025 because it was written by people who worked in his White House as pure speculation, saying of the author’s former roles in the Trump administration, “So what?” The Post also reported that while Trump was flying with Roberts in 2022, a Heritage Foundation source said Roberts tried to bring up Project 2025 with the former president, but he didn’t seem interested and moved on to another topic. (Trump's campaign has denied that the former president spoke with Roberts about Project 2025 during the flight.) While Vance has many alleged ties to the Heritage Foundation, the vice presidential candidate has also said that while he thinks there are good ideas in Project 2025, there are also some he disagrees with, and has denied that it has any connection to the Trump campaign.

Chief Critic

“Project 2025 has never been and will never be an accurate reflection of President Trump’s policies,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the Post after it revealed Trump’s ties to Roberts. “As President Trump himself and our campaign leadership have repeatedly stated, President Trump’s 20 Promises to Forgotten Men and Women and the RNC agenda are the only policies President Trump endorses for a second term.”

What does Project 2025 say?

Project 2025’s 900-page policy guide calls for a radical overhaul of the executive branch along conservative lines, such as emphasizing the nuclear family, preserving U.S. sovereignty, and dismantling the so-called administrative state. It calls for a sweeping shakeup of the federal workforce to replace career civil servants with political appointees, and proposes eliminating some federal agencies entirely, including the Departments of Education and Homeland Security. Its specific proposals are broadly consistent with conservative views, including eliminating climate change and LGBTQ rights initiatives, ending student loan forgiveness, and rescinding federal approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. It also proposes imposing base income taxes and overhauling the Federal Reserve to end total government control over money or return the United States to the gold standard, among other recommendations. Many of the measures are consistent with Trump's own set of Agenda 47 policy proposals, though others diverge from Trump's views, such as imposing nationwide restrictions on abortion when Trump has called for leaving the issue to the states.

What should you pay attention to?

While Project 2025 has completed its blueprint, the Heritage Foundation confirmed on July 30 that it is moving forward with plans to help staff a future Trump administration, which include a LinkedIn-style database of potential federal employees and training programs. It’s unclear what’s happening with Project 2025’s fourth pillar, a playbook for the first 180 days of a second Trump presidency. The Heritage Foundation did not respond to a question about whether those efforts are still underway, and House Democrats sent Roberts a letter asking about the playbook’s status, noting that he has pointedly refused to release or disclose anything about the policy recommendations he’s made as part of the effort. The secret images released Thursday suggest they won't be releasing that manual, with Vought saying the plans are very, very closely guarded, and an aide telling undercover reporters that Heritage is deliberately concealing discussions about the manual to ensure it can't be obtained by reporters filing Freedom of Information Act requests for government communications.

What we don't know

What will happen to Heritage Foundation employees and Project 2025 authors if Trump wins? The Post previously reported that Trump campaign advisers have threatened to blacklist anyone involved in the project, leaving some Heritage employees discussing resigning to protect their future job prospects, though it remains unclear how staffers would actually behave if Trump wins. Citing an unnamed Project 2025 official, the Post reported Wednesday that some Project 2025 authors view Trump’s response as a disaster, a catastrophe, [and] that it's really bad for them, while others think it's going to get better.

Key context

The Heritage Foundation, a prominent right-wing think tank, has provided policy advice to every incoming conservative administration since Ronald Reagan’s presidency, and first released its ambitious 2025 policy plan last year. The plan has only recently gained national prominence because it has been criticized by the left, with the Biden (now Harris) campaign describing it as an extreme program that would dissuade voters from electing Trump. That outcry fueled the Trump campaign’s disavowal of it, with Trump’s message denouncing it giving the 2025 Project increased visibility. Heritage officials have taken several steps in recent weeks in light of the backlash: The 2025 Project’s chairman, Paul Dans, resigned from his post on July 30, and Roberts delayed publication of his book with Vance’s foreword from September until after the election. The Heritage Foundation said Dans' departure comes as the 2025 Project has completed its policy work as planned, and said it delayed Roberts' book in order to focus its efforts on the election.

Further ReadingForbesThe 2025 Project Explained: What You Need to Know About Trump's Controversial Right-Wing PoliticsAs Director Steps DownBy Alison Durkee ForbesProject 2025 Think Tank Chief Delays Book PublicationWith J.D. VanceForewordAmid ControversyBy Alison Durkee ForbesProject 2025 Director Resigns After Trump CriticismBut the Project Will Stay OnBy Alison Durkee ForbesTrump Wants to Distance Himself From Project 2025But Here's How J.D. Vance Has Closer TiesBy Alison Durkee ForbesTrump Campaign Manager Denies Ex-President's Connection to Project 2025: Pure SpeculationBy Alison Durkee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2024/08/15/what-we-know-about-trumps-link-to-project-2025-as-author-claims-ex-president-blessed-it-in-secret-recording/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos