Graham urges Trump to focus on his policies against Harris, warns 'showman' may not win





Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says policy is the key to the GOP's success in the White House and urges former President Trump to focus on that rather than his opponent.

“Donald Trump, President Trump, can win this election,” Graham said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “His policies are good for America. And if you have a political debate for president, he wins. Donald Trump, the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”

The response comes in response to a question from host Kristen Welker asking whether Trump should stop making personal remarks about Vice President Harris regarding characteristics like race and intelligence.

“I expect President Trump to come out in the last 80 days to lay out what he’s going to do for our country, to fix broken borders, to reduce inflation,” Graham continued. “The numbers that Americans are living with under Harris-Biden, a terrible 50 percent increase in gas prices, skyrocketing mortgage rates, really high grocery prices. That’s what I would focus on. Policy. Policy is the key to the White House.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters in the debate room after the debate between President Biden and former President Trump on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The Republican senator gave similar advice two weeks ago on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Here’s what I would say to President Trump. My problem with Kamala Harris is not her legacy, it’s her judgment,” Graham said. “She’s been wrong about everything. When she tried to explain what she would do about inflation and the coming recession, it made no sense. It’s gibberish.”

Former President Trump shakes hands with Sen. Lindsey Graham after a meeting with Republican senators at the National Republican Senatorial Committee office in Washington, DC, on June 13, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump posted an image of Harris' birth certificate on Truth Social after receiving widespread criticism for remarks he made during a question-and-answer session at the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago.

“She’s always been of Indian descent, and she was just promoting her Indian heritage,” the former president said during the question-and-answer session. “I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black and now she wants to be known as black. So, I don’t know. Is she Indian or black?”

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks at a campaign event for former President Trump in Pickens, South Carolina, on July 1, 2023. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Harris and Trump both campaigned this weekend in Pennsylvania, a key swing state.

Harris is expected to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination at the 2024 Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

