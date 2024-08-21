Donald Trump is losing the attention of conservative TV networks





Former President Donald Trump lost the attention of conservative television networks after delivering a speech in Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday.

Fox News and Newsmax cut away from Trump's speech at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, airing only brief clips of the Republican candidate talking about Democrats' “soft” crime policies.

Trump, who is usually animated and energetic at rallies and campaign appearances, struck a starkly different tone Tuesday, speaking in a soft, almost monotone voice as he delivered remarks about law and order in the country.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event on August 20 at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Michigan. Fox News and Newsmax cut off their live coverage of his remarks on Tuesday. More Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Fox distanced itself from Trump after he criticized the country's law enforcement agencies for going after him and election deniers but not going after “people who kill people,” while Newsmax pulled away after he began discussing his legal troubles in New York.

“They took up most of the speech, which is more than the boring, unimportant events that Kamala holds that get no attention,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told Newsweek.

The scheduling changes were spotted on X, formerly Twitter, and come at a time when Trump is locked in a heated debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. Not only is Harris continuing to ride the momentum that erupted with the launch of her presidential campaign just a month ago, but she will formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president this week at the convention in Chicago.

“WHAT A BURNER! Even FOX is sick of Trump’s “The Greatest Hits” tour,” one user tweeted.

“When Trump lost Newsmax, the channel that was built by MAGA morons fleeing Fox News, you lost everything,” another said.

“He looks like he's about to fall asleep. Is it nap time for Grandpa?” asked a third.

As Democrats gather in Chicago to show unity, Trump is spending the week traveling to key states trying to deliver a counter agenda at the convention. Trump appeared in York, Pennsylvania, on Monday to deliver a speech on the economy and energy, while he used his visit to Michigan on Tuesday to address the issue of crime.

As President Joe Biden took the stage to deliver the opening night address of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Trump’s campaign issued a press release declaring it an “opposite day” to the Democratic National Convention, accusing speakers of lying about Harris’ and Trump’s backgrounds. Republicans argued that Harris’ tenure as San Francisco district attorney was not as rosy as convention guests portrayed, while pushing back against attacks on Trump’s industrial record.

The president delivered a more moderate speech on Tuesday, following a shift in rhetoric that observers said moved away from personal attacks on Harris and toward her policies. On Monday, Trump largely stuck to the words of the teleprompter and did not mention Harris' racial identity, as he had in the past.

In the press release preceding her speech in Michigan, the Trump campaign focused on Harris' crime policy, declaring her “the most anti-police presidential candidate in history” and citing the vice president's past comments on law enforcement issues.

The statement also included a list of endorsements Trump has received from police unions, as well as polling results and statistics on Americans' attitudes toward crime and how homicide rates have changed since Trump left office.

Updated 8/20/24, 8:33 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with comments from Steven Cheung.

