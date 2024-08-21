Barack Obama Childes The Size of Donald Trump's Anatomy in His DNC Speech





Only a politician as focused and noble as Barack Obama can make a joke about Donald Trump's anatomy and it's the other guy who comes across as rude.

That's what happened tonight at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, as the 44th president of the United States addressed a fiery United Center about why the insecure 45th president of the United States should be denied a return to the White House by Kamala Harris in November.

“He’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has been complaining about his problems ever since he rode his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama said in his classic guarded style of his Republican successor. “He’s been complaining and complaining about his problems, and it’s gotten worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.”

Since Joe Biden threw his support behind Harris, who announced in late July that she was stepping down as vice president, at 81, the vice president’s popularity has steadily risen in the polls. After torpedoing a widely assumed GOP landslide victory after Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate, Harris now leads Trump nationally and in most key swing states in most polls.

The first black president of the United States on Tuesday vociferously praised his “friend,” his “brother,” his two-term vice president and current President Joe Biden as the savior of democracy. Obama was also clearly happy to play a role in the bid to secure the election of the first black woman (and longtime protégé) to the presidency. Harris’s ascension gives Obama a rare second chance in American politics after he failed to help Hillary Clinton seal the deal by becoming the first female president of the United States in 2016.

In the city that has a proven track record in politics, it was something of a literal and figurative reunion of the former Illinois senator's extended family, with figures like former White House photographer Pete Souza among many allies and House staffers.

It wasn’t the only flashback Barack Obama made to an admiring crowd, many of whom remember his two terms as a quasi-modern Camelot. As he often does, the former president sought Tuesday to appeal to America’s “better angels” and convince swing voters to cast their ballots for the Harris-Walz ticket this year. It was a stark contrast to Michelle Obama’s remarks, denouncing the left’s “Goldilocks” and throwing blue meat to whip up the Democratic base’s adrenaline against Trump and for the current vice president.

There's no denying that the former president's remarks were well-received in the room, especially his line about Trump's “strange obsession with crowd size.” That remark was just a prelude to the former president's hand gestures that suggested the former Celebrity Apprentice host's (if Stormy Daniels is to be believed) unimpressive private parts.

“It goes on and on,” Obama continued of Trump’s madness and cruelty. “And we all know it’s probably going to be worse,” the former US president, a well-known filmmaker, said of Trump’s return to the Oval Office, backed by Project 2025.

There was also widespread reaction at the United Center at the end of Obama's speech, when he went beyond the current election to address the country's sense of alienation and lack of community. “We build all kinds of walls and barriers around ourselves and then we wonder why we feel so alone,” he said.

One thing is for sure: Day 2 of the DNC, hosted by Ricky Kirshner, was a much more disciplined conclave than Monday. While a James Taylor performance and a Dawn Porter film were sidelined, Joe Biden’s swan song speech was ousted from prime time on the East Coast by a parade of easily forgettable speakers.

For a time, rumors swirled that Harris would rush to the United Center Tuesday after her rally with running mate Tim Walz in Milwaukee to join the Obamas and second gentleman Doug Emhoff on stage. That didn't happen, as the vice president stayed in her helicopter to watch her husband's speech and returned to the Windy City as the former president of the United States finished his speech — as she revealed on social media:

To close out the day, Barack Obama took the stage at the DNC tonight to the sound of U2 and left the concert to a Bruce Springsteen song. It all went exactly as planned, in more ways than one.

